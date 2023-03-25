Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 players will always be picking up powerful new helms from time to time and some players may want to simply hide these. While many are busy working their way through the beta, others are likely to be spending time figuring out the Transmog mechanic. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to hide your helmet in Diablo 4.

Hiding Your Helmet in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to hide your helmet you will have to visit a Wardrobe in the world. One of these can be found in Kyovashad close to the central part of the city. When you are standing next to the Wardrobe, interact with it and select “Head” from the icon on the screen. Now you can choose the “Unequipped Look” and at this point, your helmet will be invisible.

Related: How to Activate Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

All of the stats on the helmet are still active — you just won’t have to worry about seeing a visible helmet. If you were looking for a way to have your helmet turned off during combat, this is your golden ticket to do that. It can be a great way to add an extra flavor of your own fashion sense to the character.

How to Unhide a Helmet in Diablo 4

In order to unhide any helmet you can do so by going to your inventory menu. When you are there, hover above your equipped helmet, and select the option that says “Hide Transmog”. After you do this, your previously hidden helmet will be on show. Likewise, from now on you will be able to just select “Show Transmog” to re-hide your helm.

Now that you know how to hide and unhide your gear, you can go forth and venture forward by battling all of the tough enemies with extra style. The longest part of the process of hiding your gear is just visiting the Wardrobe for the first time.

- This article was updated on March 25th, 2023