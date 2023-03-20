Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has a variety of mechanics for you to learn about and utilize effectively in the game. Whether that is getting acquainted with the skills or even learning how to Transmog in the installment. However, some people may have noticed “Overpower Damage” in the beta. This article will take you through how to activate Overpower Damage in Diablo 4.

Activating Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

There is no surefire way to suddenly activate the mechanic as there is a 3% chance for activation. Overpower Damage can happen when you cast any skill that you have unlocked for use. When it does, you will gain increased damage. So if you are looking for a way to defeat enemies quite rapidly, this will certainly assist you in that.

The increased damage amount is based on both your “Life” and “Fortify” stats at that moment — it will be useful to keep an eye on these. You will be able to tell if you activate Overpower Damage if there is any blue number text appearing above an enemy when you attack them. This is the Overpower Damage amount you have inflicted.

Why is Overpower Damage Locked in Diablo 4?

In the beta, Overpower Damage is locked at the 3% chance. It is unknown if this will change for the full release or not as of yet. There could be a possibility that the percentage chance could be increased in some way throughout the game. Even though the activation chance is this low, the boost in damage can definitely be worth it.

It is likely that the game was developed to have this lock of 3% activation chance for Overpower Damage, so that is probably why it has been like this in the beta. Nonetheless, if you are looking for ways to help you overcome difficulty spikes, Overpower Damage can be that golden grace.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023