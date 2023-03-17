How to Transmog in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

We hate to admit it, but gamers love fashion. And thankfully, Diablo 4 allows you to transmog which is a word meaning to change the appearance of your armor. When you aren’t getting the character deletion bug, you can change the outfit and color, and even save your transmog ensemble in Diablo 4.

How to Change Your Appearance in Diablo 4

The only way to transmog in Diablo 4 is through the wardrobe available in specific cities. The first town in Diablo 4 that has a wardrobe is Kyovashad.

It will take you around two hours to get to Kyovashad in Diablo 4, so take your time and focus on creating the best Rogue build (or whatever class you selected) you can. Each class looks cool in their own respect and they will look even cooler when you transmog your armor to look exactly how you want.

You can select up to nine different pigments or shaders for each piece of armor. You can also spend gold to unlock more ensemble slots which then allow you to save a specific transmog look.

The wardrobe is freely accessible in each town. You just need to find where it is. Look around for the wardrobe icon on the map. It is usually near the open chest icon which is where you can store items.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Unlock New Looks in Diablo 4

If you want to unlock new looks to transmog to, you need to salvage your armor. The only way to salvage armor in Diablo 4 is to go to the Blacksmith. If you have marked the gear you don’t need anymore as junk, then you can press the salvage all junk button to quickly unlock new transmog looks.

All it takes is salvaging a piece of armor one time to permanently unlock its transmog look. Now, you can return to the wardrobe to see and equip your new looks.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023