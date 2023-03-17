Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The early access phase for Diablo 4 is finally here, allowing players the chance to dive into the next step in the acclaimed franchise either alone or as a party. But how many players can a single party feature in the game? To answer that and more, here’s what is the maximum party size in Diablo 4.

What is the Max Party Size in Diablo 4?

In true Diablo fashion, you can face the legions of hell in Diablo 4 with a party of up to 4 players (online). You can also play the game in couch co-op with a friend. When in a party, each player will be able to take the field as their own character — featuring their own chosen class and overall style — but the state of the game world will be that of the party leader.

Related: How to Get the Wolf Pack Pup Cosmetic in Diablo 4 Beta

All Classes Available on Diablo 4

Overall, Diablo 4 features 5 distinct classes: Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer. While the Barbarian and the Druid can be considered your staple Tanks, the Rogue is your ranger equivalent. The class excels in its ability to deal damage at both close quarters and at a distance.

The Sorcerer deals massive AoE damage at a distance. And, the fan-favorite Necromancer is capable of excelling in any role, thanks to its range and ability to command the dead.

You can check out a detailed look into all of the classes above in our Best Solo Classes in Diablo 4 guide. In order to bring the best out of your chosen class as fast as possible, we also highly recommend that you check out how to earn skill points fast in the game.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023