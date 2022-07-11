All Dislyte Pop Quiz Questions and Answers

Dislyte is a brand new mobile game that is a gatcha turn-based RPG. There is a beautiful neon mythical gods mixed with EDM music vibe to the whole thing which gives it its own unique look and feel. Like almost all live-service games, there is a brand new event called The Esper Pop Quiz. This event is to get players excited about Zora the newest character in Dislyte. Here are the answers to The Esper Pop Quiz in Dislyte.

Esper Pop Quiz Answers in Dislyte

There are a total of three questions in The Esper Pop Quiz. If you win or lose, you will be rewarded, but the reward is definitely better if you win. With each correct answer, you’ll earn 1 Golden Record which is the material needed to get the best heroes in the game. With each wrong answer, you’ll get 100 Nexus Crystals which are needed to buy Records. Here are all of the correct answers to The Esper Pop Quiz in Dislyte:

In mythical stories, Amunet is closest to which of the following gods? Amun. What is Zora’s current occupation? Bounty Hunter. Which of the following items is Zora’s favorite? Bunny Toy.

This Esper Pop Quiz will end on July 12, the same day that Amazon Prime Day starts, so make sure to answer these questions and get 3 Golden Records before then. Each question requires a few prerequisites. Here are the prerequisites to answering the Pop Quiz questions in Dislyte:

Question 1

Spend 200 stamina

Cleared the Cube Miracle

Complete 2 Bounty Missions

Daily login

Question 2

Win 5 Point War battles

Get 5 4-star+ Relics from the Ritual Miracle

Promote Esper Star Rating 1 time

Daily login

Question 3

Consume 500 stamina

Enhance Relics 10 times

Ascend an Esper 3 times

Daily login

For more on all things Dislyte, check out our Dislyte page.

Dislyte is available now on iOS, Mac, Android, and PC.