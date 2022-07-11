How to Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More for Free on Prime Day

Like Christmas but with more capitalist greed and less Saint Nick magic, Amazon Prime Day comes around every year to encourage consumers everywhere to buy more things. Lucky for us gamers, there are a few great games that Amazon gives away for free during Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is from July 12 to July 13. Here’s how to get your free copy of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Amazon Prime Day.

How to Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Amazon Prime Day

“Amazon Prime” already sounds like something in the Mass Effect universe, so it is no wonder why Amazon is giving away Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free on Amazon Prime Day. There is a catch to all of this, you need to be an Amazon Prime Gaming member. It is $15 a month to be a Prime Gaming member as comes at no extra cost of being a member of Amazon Prime.

Along with the newest version of all three Mass Effect games combined into one package game, you’ll also get a plethora of other popular and successful games for free including Grid Legends, Need For Speed Heat, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

Along with all of the great space epics and racing games mentioned above, the following games will also be available for free through Amazon Prime Day:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The final pro tip we will leave with you is this: if you don’t already have a Prime Gaming membership, you can start one with a free 30-day trial. Once you’ve done that, Amazon has promised that you’ll be able to keep these games forever, which means that they’ll be playable even after the 30-day trial. So there is no excuse to miss out on these incredible free games.

