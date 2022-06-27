PSA: Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 30+ Free Games Are Available on Amazon Prime Very Soon

Gamers that happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription are about to get spoiled. Starting in July, Amazon throws an event called Prime Days, where you’ll not only be able to get some great deals on household needs, video games, and other electronics, but they’re raising the bar once again and throwing gamers a huge bone. And what we mean by that is 30 free games, with some high-quality titles in the mix.

It seems that there is going to be a large list of retro titles, remasters, and even more. Let’s take a look and see what Amazon will be throwing your way for being an Amazon Prime Subscriber!

Amazon Prime Days Game List

If you’re looking to pad out your gaming library even further, you’ll be able to jump right onto the Amazon Prime Gaming page and start to pre-load some of these titles already, with more being added closer to Prime Days, on July 12-13. Here are all of the games that you can look forward to adding to your PC!

Gird Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need For Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

You’ll have quite the list to sort through, with the games in bold being available to download already. While you may need to download Amazon Game Launcher to redeem the majority of these titles, the fact that you’re getting 30 games for free is worth getting another launcher for, honestly. Some of these may use Origin or another launcher, so make sure that you are ready for another launcher besides Steam!

If none of these titles interest you, however, the Steam Summer Sale is going on now, with some very strong offerings for cheap games. If you haven’t taken the time to search out the questions and answers for the freebies that you can earn, make sure you check out our article on what games to look for, as well as how to earn a new badge for your Steam Profile!