The 2022 Steam Summer Sale is here, bringing to players not only a wide array of discounts but also the chance to add a few extra goodies to their collections, thanks to the release of many themed items, such as badges and stickers. With that said, one of the said badges is the Clorthax’s Paradox Party Badge. But how can you get the badge? To answer that, and more, here’s how to get the Clorthax’s Paradox Party Badge during Steam’s 2022 Summer Sale.

How to get Clorthax’s Paradox Party Badge on Steam

The Clorthax’s Paradox Party Badge is an exclusive badge part of the Steam 2022 Summer Sale and can be acquired by taking part in Clorthax’s Summer Sale Quest, where they send players various clues, each related to a different title. You can get the badge by solving the first clue. To help you get the badge as soon as possible, here are the answers to all the clues part of the Steam Summer Sale.

After getting the badge, you will be able to level it up by continuing the quest and solving the following challenges. In total, it seems players will be given 10 different clues during the event, each regarding a different title.

How to Start the Clorthax Summer Sale Quest

You can start the Clorthax Summer Sale Quest by going to the Steam Store’s main page and then clicking on the large banner featuring the message ”FREE FUN THIS WAY”. Once you click on it, you just need to head to the bottom of the page and click on the Click Me option to receive your first clue.

Now that you know how to get the badge, don’t forget to check out how to check the platform’s server status, as well as how to fix Steam’s ‘verifying login information error’,

The 2022 edition of the Steam Summer Sale is set to run from June 23, 2022, to July 7th, 2022.