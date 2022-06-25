The Steam Summer Sale is Now Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Cheapest Games Worth Buying

If you’re looking to get your hands on some great games for a low, low price, you’ll be happy to know that the Steam Summer Sale is running now, with some fantastic games starting as low as $5. We are going to take a look into some of these great options, give our best picks for games beginning at the $5 price point, and work our way upwards up to $20. Let’s get into all of the details, and get you into some fantastic games for cheaper than ever!

Best Steam Games Under $5 During Summer Sale

American Truck Simulator

While this may seem like an odd choice, considering the other titles that are currently available, none of them let you get down with the American dream better than American Truck Simulator. Start your fleet, hit the road, and start making deliveries across multiple states, and if you’ve fallen in love with the game as much as we have, you’ll find a plethora of DLC content that will let you travel further than ever, and in more style, than expected. A very fun title to throw on, especially if you have a PC Steering Wheel.

The Sims 4

If you’re looking for the ultimate life simulator, nobody has done it better than The Sims 4. With one of the most in-depth character customization screens in all of gaming, you’ll be able to create the ultimate fantasy where you are finally able to marry both Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling and live in a giant mansion. Oh, you can also turn into a werewolf and stuff like that too, but you’ll need to download the DLC for that. After a bit of a rocky launch, The Sims 4 has turned itself around to become one of the most beloved entries in the series.

Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen

If you love the massive medieval world of Skyrim, but want the combat of Devil May Cry, you’ll have found your favorite game to ever exist with Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pulling off massive in-air combos against mythological beasts, huge magic attacks, and fast-paced combat aside, there is much to love about Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen. Now, with a sequel finally in development, you’ll need to put this on your must-play list, as it is a treat that everyone deserves to try at least once. With its interesting Pawn mechanics, you’ll find an experience unlike anything else here.

Yakuza 0

If you’re looking to lose yourself in one of the most unique games out there, you can’t go wrong with Yakuza 0. Taking place in Japan in 1988, you’ll be in control of both Kiryu and Majima as you go through one of the most touching storylines in all of gaming, with satisfying combat mechanics, and that song that you’ve heard in many different memes. You’ll be shedding tears one moment, and using a bicycle to smash an opponent into an unconscious state in a matter of moments, and it’s a series that everyone needs to try at least once.

Vanquish

Take a mixture of Sonic the Hedgehog and Gears of War, with a slightly Metal Gear Solid level story, and you’ve got Vanquish. Going fast, shooting massive enemies, and sliding around at the speed of sound is the name of the game in this title, and is one of the most unique cover-based shooters on the market. While it is a bit on the shorter side, you’ll find that this is one of the greatest shooters of the older generations and something that needs to be brought to the attention of more people. A great time to be had by all.

Best Steam Games Under $10 During Summer Sale

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

If you’ve never played a Souls-Like game in the past, and want to find out what all of the hype is about STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order is a great entry point. Balancing a great bit of difficulty, alongside some excellent traversal options, you’ll find a great bit of game here to enjoy. You’ll want to make sure that you prepare before starting a fight with an enemy, as they can bring you to your knees faster than expected, but as you learn and grow alongside your character.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

If you’re a fan of horror games and haven’t taken the time to explore the horrors of Lousiana, you can’t go wrong with a trip into Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. As a reboot of the long-running horror series, Capcom knocked it out of the park with this entry, going back to its horror roots, and leaving boulder punching as a thing of the past. You’ll still find a little bit of campy humor in here, but that’s only if you can take your hands off of your eyes and bring your attention back to the screen.

Death’s Door

Featuring some of the most stylish visuals in a game, Death’s Door puts you in the shoes, or rather the talons, of a crow who needs to eliminate large bosses for the Reaping Commission Headquarters. While the story won’t win any awards, its humor and gameplay are beyond words. You’ll find one of the most engaging combat systems that keep you on the tip of your toes and makes every victory feel more epic than ever. Another title that everyone needs to experience.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

One of the most ambitious RPGs of all time, you’ll be able to do just about anything that you would like to, and more in this game. Want to go to a vampire rave? They’ve got you covered. Want to slink around in the dead of night, claiming the lives of your foes? You can do that. Be anything, and do anything in this game. It’s buggy, it’s unfinished, but it’s a damn good time, and fans have been doing anything they can to preserve this gem of a game for everyone to play. Make sure you download the unofficial patch to make sure that you get the best experience possible.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

While Metal Gear Rising has seen a huge uptick in players because of all of the different memes that have surrounded the game, you’ll be missing out on a stellar hack and slash if you dismiss this one. While it plays nothing like its other siblings, you’ll be able to perform some crazy ninja stunts as the Cyborg Ninja Raiden, who went from being a timid little boy who does naked cartwheels into a full-blown killing machine that can flip a Metal Gear over his head. The glow-up is real.

Best Steam Games Under $20 During Summer Sale

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

If you’re looking to get lost in nostalgia, there is no better way to do it than with Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. Built from the ground up, you’ll be able to jump back into these familiar worlds with a brand new coat of paint, giving players old and new a reason to get back into the shoes of their favorite marsupial mascot. This title did well enough to warrant a brand new entry into the long-dormant franchise, which also performed incredibly well. People miss their favorite childhood gaming icons, as can be seen with the success of this game.

Sea of Thieves

If you’ve got a group of friends, and you want to find the best way to explore the seas, look no further than Sea of Thieves. You and your crew will be able to plunder the lands, take on other ships in naval combat, as well as fight different foes on land. With its crossovers including Pirates of the Caribbean, you’ll find plenty of content here, and with many more updates on the way, it’s safe to say that you and your mates can sail the ocean blue for as long as you would like.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

If you’re one of the very few that have not had a chance to play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim since its initial release, and subsequent re-releases, you have no excuse now. Skyrim is one of the most influential RPG games of all time and has sold well enough on just about every console ever released to warrant its spot in your Steam Library. Plus, with the host of mods that you’ll be able to throw its way, you’ll be able to craft the perfect RPG for you.

It Takes Two

As long as you have a partner to make your way through It Takes Two, you’re in for one of the most unique gaming experiences of all time. You’ll need to work side by side with your partner throughout the entirety of this game, no solo play here, as you try to help two parents rekindle the flame of their marriage. With no stage repeating the same gimmick, you’ll find yourself hopping, skipping, jumping, and shooting through a variety of different environments, beautifully brought to life in this one-of-a-kind title.

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

If you’re a fan of stylish hack ‘n slash games, you need to do yourself a favor and pick up Devil May Cry V. Smokin’ Sexy Style doesn’t do enough to describe this game, as you’ll be in control of four different characters, all with their own unique fighting style. Dante is a loveable Chad that would probably forget his head if it wasn’t attached to his shoulders, V hides a deep, dark secret and Nero is the deadweight of the group, although he’s great to control. With this special edition, you’ll also get Vergil, and one of the greatest songs to grace a video game soundtrack.

As long as you feel like emptying your wallet a bit, the Steam Summer Sale has some excellent titles. We don’t have enough room to put every game that you should find on here, but with these standout titles, you’ll have plenty of entertainment to keep you preoccupied for quite some time, all without breaking the bank. Dive in and find your new favorite game today! If you’re looking to add some flair to your profile, make sure you’re checking out where to find all of the Clues and Answers, and if you’re running into any errors during this sale, we have you covered.

Steam Summer Sale runs from June 23rd until July 7th at 10 AM Pacific Time.