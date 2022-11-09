All Egg Memos and What They Are Used For in Sonic Frontiers

There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to delving into the world of Sonic Frontiers. From exploring the vast Starfall Islands, saving your friends, and collecting all sorts of goodies, there’s something that true fans will really want to get their hands on. There are these Egg Memos that provide more lore into the game, so here’s how you can get them in Sonic Frontiers.

What are Egg Memos in Sonic Frontiers?

An Egg Memo is an audio voice log created by Dr. Eggman that you can access in the Fish-o-pedia while fishing with Big the Cat. He’s chronicling his current situation of being stuck in Cyber Space. This gives you more of a deep dive into what’s happening behind the scenes as his small interactions with Sage can only tell us so much.

The importance of the Egg Memo is more than just seeing how Eggman has been occupying his time in between realities. With each entry to his audio logs, he confirms what events have been canon leading up to this moment. This will appeal greatly to fans of the Sonic franchise.

Along with confirming certain key events from previous games, we also get a closer look at how this whole anomaly happened in the first place. We learn about Sage and her origins and purpose in the story. It’s a nice supplement to the cutscenes we get while progressing through Frontiers.

How to Get Egg Memos

To earn Egg Memos, you have to go fishing. This means that you will have to farm up quite a handful of Purple Coins so you can actually catch fish and other random objects in your designated spot. With each successful catch, you can earn more green Fishing Tokens which can be used to spend these said Memos.

There are a total of 24 Egg Memos, all costing 15 tokens each. In total, you’d have to collect 360 to be able to buy all of them. While it might seem like a steep price, you can earn more Fishing Tokens if you go fishing in later areas of the game. Each successful catch has a greater payout.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022