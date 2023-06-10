Here are all Fortnite x One Piece Leaks and teasers posted on social media that excited us about the long-anticipated collaboration. An official collaboration hasn’t been confirmed by the team at Fortnite, but that hasn’t stopped people from using any leak or statement as confirmation for the collaboration. We don’t blame them because One Piece skins and items for Fortnite would be amazing.

Will a Fortnite x One Piece Collaboration Happen?

With Chapter 4 Season 3, Wilds, officially released, there are rumors that a Fortnite x One Piece collaboration will include skins and items from the best-selling manga, One Piece. These rumors come from the fact that the Wilds is the perfect tropical location for the Straw Hat Pirates to make a guest appearance in Fortnight.

Additionally, Fortnite has collaborated with other popular manga and anime series like Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and Naruto. This One Piece collaboration has been rumored for ages. What better time for a One Piece collaboration than with the live-action adaptation and the manga’s conclusion looming?

So far, this remains to be seen, but we can hope it will happen eventually. Here are all Fortnite x One Piece leaks and teasers that have hit social media, starting with the earliest posts.

All Fortnite x One Piece Collaboration Posts

On January 20, 2023, Donald Mustard changed his location to The Blue Ocean and shared a video of himself standing before a beach scene. This caused fans to think that he was teasing a One Piece collaboration that would happen soon. Here is the tweet for this teaser:

Fast forward a few months later, and a leak showing the Jungle/Tropics as Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 newest setting meant only one thing: One Piece. Here is the tweet posted by Fortnite leaker HYPEX on April 25, 2023:

Since next season has a Jungle/Tropical biome, it's only right for Fortnite to make One Piece the next anime collab, it would fit perfectly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyqqvIZ5TQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2023

Four days before the official release of Chapter 4, Season 3, we got a series of troll posts regarding “leaks” of what we can expect in the upcoming Battle Pass. Both posts excited players when they saw an image of Monkey D. Luffy and the possibility of One Piece skins. Here are the two Twitter posts:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass pic.twitter.com/n9QkwnQxtM — Fortnite Status 🕒 (@ForkniteStatuss) June 4, 2023

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass pic.twitter.com/dMTJt5zKqb — Fortnite Status 🕒 (@ForkniteStatuss) June 5, 2023

This guide will be an ever-evolving hub for anything Fortnite x One Piece collaboration. We will update this guide with new social media posts so you know if and when an official collaboration takes place.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023