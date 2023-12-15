All Free Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Rewards & How to Get Them

Learn about all the free Fortnite Winterfest 2023 rewards!

December 15th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
All Free Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Rewards
Winterfest 2023 is here in Fortnite, and players can expect some free rewards as presents for the holidays. There are two weeks of free rewards in Fortnite Winterfest, one given each day, and we have the complete list for you in this guide.

All Free Rewards in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

From Back Blings to Gliders, Winterfest has everything a die-hard Fortnite fan wants in the game. In the grid below, you can find all free Fortnite Winterfest 2023 rewards corresponding with the day they become available for players.

DateReward
December 14Glorious Giftblade (Back Bling)
December 15Go Chilled (Emote)
December 16Holiday Boxy (Outfit)
December 17Snowfaller (Contrail)
December 18Slurp (Icon)
December 19Elite Servo (Glider)
December 20Bushie Bright (Item Wrap)
December 21Blocko (Spray Emote)
December 22Winterfest Wish (Lobby Music)
December 23Perfect Pivot (Glider)
December 24Winterfest Flurry (Item Wrap)
December 25Winterfest Bushranger (Outfit)
December 26Slap Juice (Icon)
December 27Bedside Nanner (Back Bling)

How to Claim Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Free Rewards

Claiming-Fortnite-Winterfest-Rewards
Players can claim the free Fortnite Winterfest rewards by simply going to the game’s main lobby and selecting the “Quests” tab. Under the Quests tab, the first option will read “Daily Gifts,” which you can then select, and a present will appear.

The present that appears is the free reward that is available for the current day, so hit the X button to open (or the corresponding button on PC), and the present will open with the reward inside! Lastly, hit the claim button; the free reward is yours.

After claiming a reward, a timer will appear on the bottom of the screen that informs you of how long you need to wait for the next one to become available. Remember that there is one present a day.

How Long Can Players Claim the Free Winterfest Rewards

The good news is that you don’t have to sign on every day to claim your free rewards. According to the official Fortnite website, “Don’t worry if you miss a day — the gifts will stack, and they will continue to be available until Winterfest ends.”

In other words, you don’t have to log on every day to claim the reward for the day, but you do have to claim them all before Winterfest ends. Once Winterfest ends, you will be out of luck to claim any free rewards you may have missed during the event. Winterfest in Fortnite ends on January 2, 2024.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2023

