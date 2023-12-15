Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As part of the Winterfest 2023 SHIP IT! Express Snapshot Challenge Series, Fortnite players are tasked with paying a visit to this year’s iteration of the beloved Crackshot’s Cabin.

But how can you do that? Here’s how to visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears in Fortnite.

How to Visit Crackshot’s Cabin When the Floating Loot Island Appears in Fortnite

I was able to visit Crackshot’s Cabin and complete the third stage of the SHIP IT! Express Snapshot Challenge Series in Fortnite by first playing until the floating island featuring the cabin appeared on the map. You will be able to check out if the island spawned as well as identify its location from a distance by either tracking the quest from the menu or by the icon highlighted below.

Once the area becomes available, you will be able to visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears by heading up to it in any way you see fit and then exploring it until you find the cabin. The cabin will be located at the Island’s highest point, but you won’t need to get inside to complete the stage and get your 15,000 XP, as simply heading close to it will suffice.

Now that you know how to complete the third stage of the SHIP IT! Express Snapshot Challenge Series, don’t forget to also check out all Fortnite Chapter 5 Boss Locations. If you can, killing one of them and getting their set medallion will give you a huge advantage when heading to the cabin.

After equipping a medallion, you will be able to automatically restore shield. The speed and the amount restored will increase based on the number of medallions in your possession.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023