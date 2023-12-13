All Fortnite Vending Machine Locations (Chapter 5)

Image: Epic Games, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

No matter if you are playing the regular Battle Royale mode or Zero Build, knowing by heart where to find a Vending Machine is key if you want to be the last player standing in Fortnite.

But where exactly are the vending machines located? Here’s the location of all vending machines in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Vending Machine Locations

According to the values showcased on the Fortnite GG interactive map, you can currently find a total of 14 Vending Machine spawn spots in the game, with two being located on Rebel’s Roost, three in the mountains surrounding Classy Courts, as well as three in the area surrounding Grand Glacier. The remaining six can be found around the portion of the map featuring Hazy Hillside and Reckless Railways.

You can check out the location of each of the mentioned vending machine spawn points below. Differently from the always available Mending Machines, Vending Machines will not spawn when playing on Zero Build.

All Rebel’s Roost Vending Machine Locations

The first Rebel’s Roost Vending Machine spawn point is located by a lakehouse west of the region’s main building, while the second can be found by another one north of it. You can check out the exact location of both in the map below, courtesy of Fortnite GG.

Image: Epic Games / Fortnite GG

All Classy Courts Vending Machine Locations

According to Fortnite GG, the first Vending Machine located around Classy Courts can be found by the side of a lakehouse northwest of it. The other two can be spotted by heading to a house located at the center of a mount north of the POI and to a cabin east of it.

Image: Epic Games / Fortnite GG

All Fortnite Grand Glacier and Reckless Railways Vending Machine Locations

According to Fortnite GG, the vending machines close to Grand Clacier can be found on a fluctuating house on the sea north of it, in a structure west of the hotel, and by a house located northwest of it respectively. The vending machines in Reckless Hailways can be found in a gas station west of the area and on a car dealership by its entrance.

Image: Epic Games / Fortnite GG

Although the two possible vending machine spawn points in Reckless Hailways will be close to one another, the area is both the home of the Syndicate Boss Valeria, as well as one of the most popular landing spots in the game. So be careful when going there.

All Hazy Hillside Vending Machine Locations

Taking into account the data featured in Fortnite GG’s Interactive Map, the three vending machines in Hazy Hillside can be found inside the area’s manor, and on two shacks located north of it respectively. You can check out the exact location of each shack in the image below, courtesy of Fortnite GG.

Image: Epic Games / Fortnite GG

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023