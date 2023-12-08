How to Fix Fortnite Rocket Racing Quests Not Working

Image: Epic Games

Rocket Racing is the latest game mode to come to Fortnite and there’s a series of introductory quests that players can complete to earn free cosmetics. These quests aren’t working for some people, though, but there’s thankfully an easy fix.

Developed by Psyonix, Rocket Racing takes the foundation of Rocket League and pits players against one another in rocket-powered races. Just like LEGO Fortnite, you can access the game mode from the main Fortnite lobby. Even though it’s a fully-featured standalone game mode complete with a ranking system and unique cosmetics, you can still earn Fortnite Battle Pass XP and rewards by playing Rocket Racing.

How to Fix Rocket Racing Quests Not Working in Fortnite

There are two Rocket Racing quests to complete during the mode’s launch window. The first quest requires you to play 10 Rocket Racing races and the second requires you to reach Gold rank in Rocket Racing. Reaching Gold rank is self-explanatory, but some players are having trouble with the 10 races quest not tracking their progress.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Unfortunately, the quest is broken for some players and you may not be able to progress past 9/10 if you’re one of the unlucky few affected by this bug. Keep an eye on the Rocket Racing Support page for updates.

Related: All Fortnite Fishing Spot Locations (Chapter 5)

However, it’s important to note that a race won’t be counted as completed if you leave the match before every single player has crossed the finish line. Even if you come in first place, you have to wait for everyone else to complete the race before backing out or it won’t count for the quest. Once the race is over for everyone, it’s safe to return to the lobby and queue for the next one.

Completing these quests will net you a free skin and back bling that can be used in Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and any other Fortnite modes. There are also free introductory rewards for LEGO Fortnite, so make sure to try the mode out if you haven’t already.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023