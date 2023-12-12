How to Use Fortnite Jam Tracks in Battle Royale as Emotes

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Festival is Epic Games’ take on Rock Band, and while the newly-added Jam Tracks are mainly meant to be used in that mode, they can also be used in other Fortnite modes as standard emotes!

Jam Tracks are purchasable in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks each. Once you’ve purchased them, you can play those songs in Fortnite Festival even when they’re not in the free daily rotation. You’re also free to use them on the Jam Stage where you can mix and match vocals, drums, and other instruments with other players to create your own tunes. That’s also possible in battle royale and other modes, so here’s how to use your Jam Tracks in all Fortnite modes.

How to Equip Jam Tracks in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To use your Jam Tracks in any Fortnite mode, you first need to equip them in your Locker. You can have 8 of them active at one time. There are a few free original ones created by Epic Games, but the licensed songs by artists like The Weeknd and Billie Eilish have to be purchased in the Item Shop. Equipping a Jam Track will give you access to its vocals, drums, bass, and lead instrument tracks so you don’t need to equip those individually.

How to Use Jam Tracks as Battle Royale Emotes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have some Jam Tracks equipped, a new section will be added to your emote wheel titled Locked Jam Loops. It’s located to the left of your Locker Emotes. You can use Jam Tracks just like any other emote this way, swapping between instruments at will. It’s perfect for hitting the Buddy Holly guitar riff on someone after one pumping them in battle royale.

Other players can join in too, mixing their Jam Tracks with yours. You can freely adjust the tempo and key too, just like you can on the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. Other players still have to buy their own Jam Tracks though, so they can’t just join in like they can with the Master of Puppets emote.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023