All Frox Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Frox is a new enemy type introduced in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom that resembles a Hinox but instead leaps around like a Frog. Froxs are only found within the Depths region of the game, making it even harder to find them as it is considerably dark down there. This guide will help, providing all Frox locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find All Froxs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You will find all Frox locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in the image below. Before you trek to find all of the Frox within the Depths, stocking up on Brightbloom Seeds would be wise. Brightbloom Seeds are the perfect way to light up the Depths by fusing them to your arrows and shooting them around you.

To make finding all Frox more manageable, take a picture of one with your camera. Taking a picture of a Frox and setting your Sensor+ to this monster will cause your Purah Pad to beep whenever you get close to a Frox. Sensor+ can be obtained by completing Robbie’s side quest at the Hateno Village Research Lab. The side quest consists of taking pictures of five different monsters.

How to Beat Frox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Froxs are challenging in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but there are ways to make the fight more manageable. First, ensure you have bomb flowers in your inventory, as this is a great way to increase your damage output against the Frox. Fuse your arrows with Bomb Flowers and aim towards its eye to stun it and deal serious damage.

There are two attacks to look out for while fighting a Frox, the body slam and a move where the Frox will try to swallow you. When you see the Body Slam coming, your best chance of not getting hit is sprinting away in the opposite direction. As for the swallowing move, when the Frox starts to suck you in — shoot a bomb flower directly into its mouth.

Keep this method going until the Frox is finally defeated. Defeating a Frox has a high chance of rewarding you with Zonaite, Crystallized Charges, Frox Fang, Frox Fingernail, and Frox Guts. Zonaite and Crystallized Charges are used to increase Link’s Energy Cell, while the body parts can be used to upgrade certain armor pieces at the Great Fairy.

