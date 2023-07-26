All Hinox Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many enemies the player will encounter through their journey in Hyrule. One of the more prominent mini-bosses you’ll discover is the Hinox, a giant-looking ogre. These bosses are one of the easier ones in the game but are worth searching for as they provide the necessary materials for upgrading armor at the Great Fairy. This guide will cover all Hinox locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Hinox Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will learn of all the Hinox locations in both the surface and the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The best way to go about finding all Hinox in the game is to take a picture of a Hinox and use your Sensor+ Purah Pad upgrade to track them. Also, make sure to use Skyview towers to fast-travel close to the Hinox you plan on fighting.

All Hinox Locations on the Surface in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Mapgenie

The surface has around 30 Hinox’s, just waiting to fight the player in a battle. When you come close to a Hinox, the game will change its pace in music and become more fast-paced and intense.

To defeat a Hinox, aim for its eye and shoot an arrow with your bow whenever it opens up. The Hinox will fall stun and fall to the ground, where you should attack it with your weapon as much as possible. Whenever I fight a Hinox, I make sure to have Bomb Flowers in my inventory which does high damage and can take them down quickly.

Related: All Forge Construct Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

All Hinox Locations in the Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Mapgenie

The Depths has fewer Hinoxs to find, but still a fair amount — around 20. Fighting Hinox’s in the Depths is more challenging than on the surface, mainly because the boss can cause gloom damage. Gloom damage will remove your hearts, unable to restore them unless you eat the appropriate meal or fast-travel to the surface or sky.

Fighting a Hinox in the Depths follows the same formula as the surface, where you must aim for the eye to do the most damage. Whenever the Hinox falls to the floor, hit it with your sword as much as possible.

What Do You Get for Beating a Hinox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Defeating a Hinox will reward the player with a variety of helpful items. Some of the drops include fruits for cooking, Hinox Toenails, Hinox Horns, and Hinox Guts. Depending on your current armor set, the body parts of the Hinox are required to reach the highest level of armor. Make sure to bring these body parts to the Great Fairy to upgrade your armor pieces.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023