All Fruit in A One Piece, Ranked – Fruits Tier List

One Piece is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, anime in the world right now. It’s so big that the biggest game platform in the world, Roblox, has a One Piece game of its own.
Like in the anime, the players’ strength can be measured if they have the power of a devil fruit or not, and even if they have the power of a devil fruit, it will still depend on what devil fruit you have. So we have compiled all the devil fruits in A One Piece and ranked them accordingly.
The Best Devil Fruits in A One Piece Game
We’re basing this tier list on the popularity of the fruit in the anime and the strength of its skills in the game. So without further ado, here are the best devil fruits in a One Piece game.
S – Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Rarity
|Awaken
|Magma (Magu Magu no Mi)
|Logia
|Legendary
|Yes
|Dragon Fruit (Uo Uo no Mi)
|Zoan
|Mythical
|No
|Soul Fruit (Soru Soru No Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|No
|Rubber (Gomu Gomu No Mi)
|Paramecia/Zoan
|Legendary
|Yes
A – Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Rarity
|Awaken
|Mochi (Mochi Mochi no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Legendary
|Yes
|Quake (Gura Gura no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|Yes
|String (Ito Ito no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|Yes
|Dark Fruit (Yami Yami No Mi)
|Logia
|Mythical
|No
|Phoenix Fruit(Tori Tori No Mi, Model: Phoenix)
|Zoan
|Mythical
|Yes
|Gravity Fruit (Zushi Zushi no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|No
|Magnet Fruit (Jiki Jiki no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|No
B-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Rarity
|Awaken
|Fire (Mera Mera no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|Yes
|Ice (Hie Hie no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|Yes
|Lightning (Goro Goro no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|Yes
|Light (Pika Pika no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|Yes
|Operation Fruit (Ope-Ope no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Mythical
|No
|Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Legendary
|No
C-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Rarity
|Awaken
|Buddha (Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu)
|Zoan
|Mythical
|No
|Chop (Bara Bara no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Common
|Yes
|Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|Yes
|Venom (Doku Doku Mi)
|Paramecia
|Rare
|Yes
|Bomb Fruit (Bomu Bomu no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Bombastic
|No
|Gas (Gasu Gasu no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|No
D-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Rarity
|Awaken
|Barrier (Bari Bari no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Common
|No
|Sand (Suna Suna no Mi)
|Logia
|Rare
|No
|Invisible (Suke Suke no Mi)
|Paramecia
|Common
|No
How to Get Devil Fruits in A One Piece Game
There are multiple ways to obtain devil fruits in A One Piece Game:
- Chests: Just like the anime, some devil fruits are found inside treasure chests but do note that the chance of finding one in the game is just 0.1% so don’t get your hopes up.
- Purchases: If you have the beli or Robux, you can buy fruits from the Robux shop or Logue Town. A fruit costs 25 million beli or 1,000 Robux.
- Random Spawns: If you’re lucky, you can find a devil fruit in the wilderness. They will spawn every 30 minutes and then disappear in ten if no one finds them.
- Raids: Raids are available in Logue town, and you can be rewarded with a devil fruit if you complete it.
So as much as you’d want to imitate your favorite character in the game, you’d have to consider if it’s feasible. We hope you’ll enjoy the game, nakama.
- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023