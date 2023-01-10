All Fruit in A One Piece, Ranked – Fruits Tier List

Image: Boss Studio

One Piece is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, anime in the world right now. It’s so big that the biggest game platform in the world, Roblox, has a One Piece game of its own.

Like in the anime, the players’ strength can be measured if they have the power of a devil fruit or not, and even if they have the power of a devil fruit, it will still depend on what devil fruit you have. So we have compiled all the devil fruits in A One Piece and ranked them accordingly.

The Best Devil Fruits in A One Piece Game

We’re basing this tier list on the popularity of the fruit in the anime and the strength of its skills in the game. So without further ado, here are the best devil fruits in a One Piece game.

S – Tier

Fruit Type Rarity Awaken Magma (Magu Magu no Mi) Logia Legendary Yes Dragon Fruit (Uo Uo no Mi) Zoan Mythical No Soul Fruit (Soru Soru No Mi) Paramecia Mythical No Rubber (Gomu Gomu No Mi) Paramecia/Zoan Legendary Yes

A – Tier

Fruit Type Rarity Awaken Mochi (Mochi Mochi no Mi) Paramecia Legendary Yes Quake (Gura Gura no Mi) Paramecia Mythical Yes String (Ito Ito no Mi) Paramecia Mythical Yes Dark Fruit (Yami Yami No Mi) Logia Mythical No Phoenix Fruit(Tori Tori No Mi, Model: Phoenix) Zoan Mythical Yes Gravity Fruit (Zushi Zushi no Mi) Paramecia Mythical No Magnet Fruit (Jiki Jiki no Mi) Paramecia Mythical No

B-Tier

Fruit Type Rarity Awaken Fire (Mera Mera no Mi) Logia Rare Yes Ice (Hie Hie no Mi) Logia Rare Yes Lightning (Goro Goro no Mi) Logia Rare Yes Light (Pika Pika no Mi) Logia Rare Yes Operation Fruit (Ope-Ope no Mi) Paramecia Mythical No Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi) Paramecia Legendary No

C-Tier

Fruit Type Rarity Awaken Buddha (Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu) Zoan Mythical No Chop (Bara Bara no Mi) Paramecia Common Yes Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi) Logia Rare Yes Venom (Doku Doku Mi) Paramecia Rare Yes Bomb Fruit (Bomu Bomu no Mi) Paramecia Bombastic No Gas (Gasu Gasu no Mi) Logia Rare No

D-Tier

Fruit Type Rarity Awaken Barrier (Bari Bari no Mi) Paramecia Common No Sand (Suna Suna no Mi) Logia Rare No Invisible (Suke Suke no Mi) Paramecia Common No

How to Get Devil Fruits in A One Piece Game

There are multiple ways to obtain devil fruits in A One Piece Game:

Chests : Just like the anime, some devil fruits are found inside treasure chests but do note that the chance of finding one in the game is just 0.1% so don’t get your hopes up.

: Just like the anime, some devil fruits are found inside treasure chests but do note that the chance of finding one in the game is just 0.1% so don’t get your hopes up. Purchases : If you have the beli or Robux, you can buy fruits from the Robux shop or Logue Town. A fruit costs 25 million beli or 1,000 Robux.

: If you have the beli or Robux, you can buy fruits from the Robux shop or Logue Town. A fruit costs 25 million beli or 1,000 Robux. Random Spawns : If you’re lucky, you can find a devil fruit in the wilderness. They will spawn every 30 minutes and then disappear in ten if no one finds them.

: If you’re lucky, you can find a devil fruit in the wilderness. They will spawn every 30 minutes and then disappear in ten if no one finds them. Raids: Raids are available in Logue town, and you can be rewarded with a devil fruit if you complete it.

So as much as you’d want to imitate your favorite character in the game, you’d have to consider if it’s feasible. We hope you’ll enjoy the game, nakama.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023