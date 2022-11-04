Best Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy: Ranked Tier List

Are you wondering what the best Devil Fruit in Roblox King Legacy is? Roblox is a top-rated Roblox game based loosely on the One Piece anime show. An important aspect of One Piece is its characters’ use of Devil Fruits, which gives them unique powers and transformation abilities. King Legacy uses Devil Fruits, too, and is a vital aspect of the game. You have many options, and each Devil Fruit is either extremely hard to find or expensive to buy. For this reason, we have provided you with the ultimate Devil Fruit tier list to make your decision easier.

The Best Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy

Devil Fruits are an essential aspect of King Legacy because they give you unique powers and transformations based on specific levels. There are three different Devil Fruit in King Legacy:

Logia

Paramecia

Zoan

Paramecia provides you with abilities and boosts, Logia turns your character into a specific element, and Zone turns your character into a creature.

There are four different rarities of Devil Fruit:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Legendary

How Do I Obtain Devil Fruit?

You can find these Devil Fruit through the Gacha system or purchase from the game’s black market. The chance to find a specific Devil Fruit through the Gacha system and the black market is based on their rarity levels.

Gacha System:

Common: 50%

Uncommon: 35%

Rare: 14%

Legendary: 0.5%

Black Market:

Common: 33.8%

Uncommon: 31.7%

Rare: 34.3%

Legendary: 0.2%

The Top 5 Devil Fruits

We have provided you with the ultimate Devil Fruit tier list to make your character extremely powerful for PvP and raids. The below list is the F to S-rated Devil Fruits.

F: Bomb, Buddha, Giraffe, Leopard, Wolf

Bomb, Buddha, Giraffe, Leopard, Wolf D: Barrier, Human, Paw, Venom

Barrier, Human, Paw, Venom C: Flame, Ice, Light, Sand, Shadow

Flame, Ice, Light, Sand, Shadow B: Allo, Gum, Love, Phoenix, String

Allo, Gum, Love, Phoenix, String A: Snow, Spino, Op

Snow, Spino, Op S: Quake, Rumble, Dark

The below five Devil Fruit are considered S+ tier which is the best in the game.

Pika Pika No Mi (Light)

The Light Fruit, Epic Logia, turns your character into a light human. It is an excellent option for PvP and grinding due to its significant long-ranged attacks and a good close-range area of effect damage. It also has the fastest flight in the game. Kizaru uses the Light Fruit in the One Piece anime. You can find this fruit from an NPC called Pasta on Bubble Island. This fruit costs $2,4000,000 and 3 Gems.

Magu Magu No Mi (Magma)

The Magma fruit, Epic Logia, turns your character into a magma human. The magma Meteor ability has a large area of effect with severe damage and a good burn effect. This fruit excels in raids but is not good in PvP because of making you slow and requiring you to be close quarters. The One Piece character, Akainu, uses this fruit. You can purchase this fruit for $1,950,000 and 2 gems.

Uo Uo No Mi (Dragon)

The Dragon fruit, Legendary Zoan, allows you to transform into a dragon with an 80% increase in health. The dragon’s attacks are one of the highest attacks in the game. The only downfall is that you cannot use swords or combat techniques in dragon form. This fruit has the second-fastest flying speed in the game. The Dragon fruit is one of the most expensive fruit in the game as it costs $6,500,000 and 10 Gems. Use these free codes to help offset the cost.

Zushi Zushi No Mi (Gravity)

The Gravity fruit, Rare Paramecia, offers your character significant damage and a wide area of effect through the gravitational forces you create. You can use this fruit in PvP, but it shines in the Golden Arena because of the large area of effect and okay flight. The One Piece character, Isho, uses this fruit in the anime. This fruit won’t break your bank, costing only $2,800,000 and 3 Gems which is why it is second on this list.

Mochi Mochi No Mi (Dough)

The Dough fruit, Legendary Paramecia, allows you to transfer into mochi, a sticky dough-like substance. This fruit offers severe damage, fast cooldowns, long-range, and good stuns. You cannot fly using this fruit but still have good mobility. The Dough Fruit can be purchased for $5,7000,000 and 10 gems. The Dough Fruit is unanimously picked as the best Devil Fruit in the game.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022