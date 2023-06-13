All GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Vehicles | Where to Buy, Costs, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

GTA Online has a vast array of vehicles to collect and players have been adding more and more to their collection every year: the same will be true for the San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles. Of course, there can always be some confusion about where to actually purchase the vehicles. In order to stop that, we will take you through all the San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles in GTA Online and where to buy them.

Every San Andreas Mercenaries Vehicle in GTA Online

There are seven vehicles in total that have been labeled as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries set. One of which is even a fancy jet for you to get your hands on. We have created a table below for you to refer back to any time you need information about all of the vehicles.

Vehicle Name Price ($) Type Online Website (on in-game phone) to Buy From F-160 Raiju Trade Price: $5,141,250



General Price: $6,855,000 Jet Warstock Cache and Carry Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT $2,380,000 Supercar Legendary Motorsport Vapid Ratel $1,873,000 Buggy Southern San Andreas Super Autos Maibatsu Monstrociti $1,485,000 4×4 Southern San Andreas Super Autos Vapid Clique Wagon $1,205,000 Car Southern San Andreas Super Autos Declasse Walton L35 $1,670,000 4×4 Southern San Andreas Super Autos Streamer216 $2,238,000 Plane Warstock Cache and Carry

Related: Highest Paying Missions in GTA Online

The most expensive vehicle on the list is of course the F-160 Raiju but since it is a jet, that price tag makes a lot of sense. The price of the Streamer216 is actually extremely cost-efficient we think so it could be worth buying if you were on the lookout for a slightly cheaper plane.

Is the F-160 Raiju Worth the Price in GTA Online?

Yes, the F-160 Raiju will be worth the price if you have a lot of spare cash laying around. Jets are always a superb choice of vehicle for traveling across the map and they are also the fastest vehicles to use in the game. If you have a taste for some destruction, the F-160 Raiju will also have you covered there — with an emphasis on destruction.

Related: How to Enter The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online | Location, Functionality, and More

Now that you know all of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles, you can make the choice of those (if any) you want to purchase within the game.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023