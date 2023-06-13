How to Enter The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online | Location, Functionality, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

GTA Online has had an immense array of updates over the years and one of these included The Vinewood Car Club among its offerings. However, there was a caveat to getting to use the new area and this left many players wondering how to actually join it. This article will take you through how to enter and find the Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online.

How to Find and Join The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online

In order to join and use The Vinewood Car Club, you will need to be a member of GTA+ which is the subscription service for GTA Online. The subscription itself will cost you $5.99 a month so if you are someone who needs to experience everything in Los Santos, then you will likely have to splash the cash for it. After you have GTA+ you can make your way to the actual location of The Vinewood Car Club.

The club is found on the South Docks and at the southeast corner of the entire map. It can be easy to miss from time to time because of just how far down it is. If you are ever near the airport then you will eventually spot it on the map. You can still enter The Vinewood Car Club and “inspect” vehicles if you don’t have a GTA+ subscription but you will get taken to a GTA+ promotion menu once you choose any options.

Note: You cannot use The Vinewood Car Club on PC since GTA+ is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

What Is The Vinewood Car Club For in GTA Online?

The Vinewood Car Club can be used for getting a free reward vehicle every month along with checking out any cars on showcase in the garage. You can opt to “Test Drive” the vehicles if you wish but then you can also pay for them at a discounted value. This can be useful for anyone who is wanting to add new vehicles to their collection.

If you are still on the fence about the usefulness of The Vinewood Car Club then we would recommend checking out the cars on a current rotation in the club. If there are any there that you would enjoy then you can buy GTA+ for the month and make use of the discounts — you don’t necessarily have to keep the subscription ongoing.

Now that you know everything you need to about The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online, you can get back into the game and check it out if you like the sound of the club.

