Image: Rockstar Games

GTA Online has a variety of gorgeous cars to acquire in the game and the Willard Eudora certainly takes one of those top spots. Introduced as part of the Drug Wars Last Dose update; the muscle car sports elegance in numerous ways. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Willard Eudora in GTA Online.

Getting the Willard Eudora in GTA Online

In order to get the Willard Eudora you would have had to go online to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and buy the Eudora for $1,250,000. Or alternatively, you could have got it through Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Unfortunately as of the time of writing, the Willard Eudora can no longer be purchased at this moment. The car was only available until the end of March 29, 2023.

There is one way in which you may get to experience the Willard Eudora. This would be to try and find other players who have it in the game world. You may choose to ask them if you can borrow the Eudora for a drive in the amazingly designed interior — or instead, you could steal the car for a while. Either way, this beauty of a car is not available anymore for purchase.

When Will the Willard Eudora Return to GTA Online?

It is unknown when or even if the Willard Eudora will make a return. There is a chance that it could return in the future but that is only if the developers decide to bring it back. For those who want another great-looking muscle car, The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a great alternative. If you simply only want the Eudora you may be waiting a long while.

In the meantime, nothing is also stopping you from gathering plenty of other interesting cars. This could be great to do while you are waiting for more potential news about the Willard Eudora in GTA Online.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023