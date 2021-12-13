GTA Online: The Contract, All New Cars, Weapons and More

GTA Online has always kept its place alongside other games on the market by introducing significant content updates from time to time. These content updates keep the community thriving and always returning for more like a warm drop of honey flowing into a golden river of opportunity. Los Santos in many ways embodies this for fans and with the latest update looking to hit the streets in just a few days, players will be indulging themselves in the game once again. This guide article will take you over all of the new cars in GTA Online’s The Contract.

All of the Confirmed New Cars in The Contract

There seem to be plenty of new Cars in GTA Online: The Contract, there have been two confirmed fully so far that will be included in the DLC for players and each type is diverse enough that each car brings something new for fans. GTA Online has a long history of having new cars arrive in the experience on a frequent basis that developers have meticulously created for car fanatics.

The first car confirmed is the ‘Dewbauchee Champion’ and this specific vehicle combines class and style with burning tires in a supercar model. It is your good old regular supercar but with a style that shouts out to other players that you mean business on the streets of Los Santos. Sure to have an excellent drifting capability and handling, this will be one to watch out for when it releases.

The second car is the ‘Enus Jubilee’ which looks like you’re preparing for an onslaught of bullets propelling towards your armour-plated car at significant speed. Once again, there is a well-rounded sense of durability tied to this vehicle and furthermore style all combined in one great luxurious car design. Players will be used to this style of car in GTA Online already.

GTA Online: The Contract, New Weapons and Extras

Along with all of the new cars, there are of course going to be new weapons and other necessities for you as the player to get your hands on this update. Like the cars, there are once again two new confirmed weapons being added to the world. These are the ‘Compact EMP Launcher’ and the ‘Stun Gun’. Both of these sound deliciously unique compared to other weapons in the game so players will certainly be getting their weapon fueled action with this update.

Along with this, there are a host of other additions being added with The Contract, one of the most noteworthy additions is the new ‘Properties’ ranging from ‘The Agency’ to ‘The Armory’ where you will be partaking in everything new that the story of the latest DLC update has to offer players.

Notably, there will also even be a new radio station included with this update featuring new songs from artists such as Dr. Dre.

Will you be driving the new cars in GTA Online: The Contract update this month?

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.