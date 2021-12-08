GTA Online New DLC Announced: Everything You Need to Know

A new DLC for GTA Online will soon be making its way into the game and will feature some prominent faces from GTA V along with some new ones. The latest GTA Online DLC dubbed ‘The Contract’ will be a story-focused expansion and revolve around the GTA V character Franklin Clinton and will take place following the events of GTA V campaign mode. This will be the first time in a while that Rockstar Games is coming out with new story-focused missions instead of releasing standalone single-player expansions.

You will be able to play the new GTA Online Contract DLC starting December 15, which is exactly a week from now. Along with Franklin, Lamar is also hitching along for the ride. But there’s more. Rockstar has managed to bring in none other than the famous rapper Dr. Dre himself and it looks like he might play an influential role throughout the story. The DLC’s story will demonstrate Franklin working in his new “celebrity solutions agency” and will include music and scores by Dr. Dre himself.

The news about the upcoming GTA Online DLC was announced in the latest newswire. As per the developers, Franklin Clinton and his partner have come up with a new “celebrity solutions agency” which will be “catering to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions high-society problems.” Your in-game character will encounter Franklin via Lamar Davis and will be entrusted with taking the business to new heights and great success. It looks like Rockstar Games is doubling down on adding a celebrity approach and the upcoming expansion will be packed with unreleased tracks and music.

Shawn Fonteno is reprising his role as Franklin and so is Gerald Johnson as Lamar. Apart from new missions, the GTA Online Contract DLC will also introduce a new radio station, as well as “huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists,” as per Rockstar. Furthermore, you can expect the expansion to arrive with new side missions, weapons, and vehicles.

In the new story, DJ Pooh will get in touch with Franklin to cite a probable client – Dr. Dre. The rapper has misplaced his phone, which is packed with unreleased new music. Your mission is to make sure the tracks are safe and return them to the rightful owner – and you will have the option to go in solo or with a crew. From the brief trailer, we might get to see another big appearance from Snoop Dogg as his voice can be heard during the end.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

​