Are you looking for all Helltide mystery chest locations in Diablo 4, so you can loot legendary items? If you want to obtain legendary end-game items, Helltides is an excellent option for farming. However, the process can be pretty challenging and may cause a lot of frustration. Fortunately, the Diablo community is terrific and likes to help out fellow players. We found a map showing all the mystery chest locations in Diablo 4 and some crucial information to make your Helltides experience much smoother.

All Diablo 4 Mystery Chest Locations

The map above shows all known Helltide Mystery chest locations in Diablo 4. This map comes courtesy of a fellow Diablo 4 player who posted it on the Diablo 4 subreddit. Use this map to your advantage so you don’t die unnecessarily.

Here are some additional facts about Diablo 4 Helltide mystery chest locations:

One mystery chest is always available in a single zone. However, Helltide takes 2-3 zones at a time, making 2-3 mystery chests available.

mystery chests available. These chests remain hidden on the map until you are near their location. If the chest is there, it will pop up on your mini map as long as you can see the spawn location .

. The most significant aspect is that the mystery chests relocate to a new location when the real-time clock hits a full hour , which means you can obtain more than two chests during one Helltide by reopening them in the new location.

, which means you can obtain more than two chests during one Helltide by reopening them in the new location. You can track the status of the current Helltide event by looking at a player-made countdown timer.

Please note that the minimum enemy level in End Game is 53, except for strongholds which will always be two levels above your own. For those who have just finished the campaign, Helltides can be challenging if you’re not careful, but it’s worth it as it offers excellent gear drops. Prioritizing getting a weapon first is advisable, as sacred items will significantly boost your character.

It’s important to note that Helltides are exclusively accessible in WT3. If you create a new character with the “skip campaign” option, they will only be able to enter WT2 and won’t have access to Helltides until you finish the level 50 capstone dungeon.

Additionally, keep an eye out for new interactive environmental objects in Helltides. While the plants will always have some cinder drops, look out for the glowing red tortured soul-looking guys (they must be glowing red to drop cinders), as they offer better rewards than just potions or gold. Basic plants and ore nodes can also sometimes drop cinders. Remember that death will result in a loss of cinders, so be cautious because each mystery chest costs 175 cinders to open.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023