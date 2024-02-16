All Last Epoch Classes, Explained

In Last Epoch, there are five main classes: Mage, Rogue, Primalist, Acolyte, and Sentinel. Each class offers a unique playstyle and has different options for Mastery, which can be seen as specializations within each class. Let’s delve into each class and their respective Masteries.

Mage

In Last Epoch, the Mage is a powerhouse of mystic and elemental forces, using magic to reshape the world and combat foes. This class can swing a sword in melee combat or cast potent spells from afar. Elemental forces are the Mage’s weapon of choice, with a strong focus on Fire, Lightning, and Cold. The Mage also uses Ward, a robust defensive mechanism.

Mage Mastery: Sorcerer

The Sorcerer mastery excels in critical strikes and passive abilities. While not as Ward-focused as the Spellblade, the Sorcerer still utilizes it effectively. This mastery boosts mana and spell damage. Unique skills for this mastery include Meteor, Arcane Ascendance, and Black Hole. The Sorcerer dominates the battlefield with massive Cold blasts while deflecting enemy attacks.

Mage Mastery: Spellblade

The Spellblade mastery combines melee strikes with spellcasting and abundant Ward generation for a distinctive playstyle. The Spellblade enhances defenses by casting Teleport and Enchant Weapon for temporary damage boosts. Attacking with Firebrand stacks Illuminating Fire and Rhythm of Fire, enhancing the next Flame Reave. Each additional attack grants an extra Incineration and Blade Weaver stack.

Mage Mastery: Runemaster

The Runemaster mastery employs magical runes to control the elemental forces of Fire, Frost, and Lightning. This is often mentioned as the best Mastery in Last Epoch. It has two important skills: Runebolt and Runic Invocation. Runebolt generates Runes, while Runic Invocation uses them to summon more turrets. The Runemaster can maintain a safe distance from enemies during combat but has ample defensive options if needed.

Rogue

The Rogue is a force to be reckoned with, using her bow and blade to strike from the shadows. She uses her lethal skills to serve a greater cause. This class is known for its speed, agility, and trickery. The Rogue can choose from three masteries: Marksman, Bladedancer, and Falconer, each offering a unique playstyle.

Rogue Mastery: Marksman

The Marksman is an archery expert, raining down a deadly barrage of arrows on her foes. This mastery is all about range and precision, with a focus on physical projectiles. The Marksman uses a skill called Flurry to trigger as many Multishots as possible, turning into a DPS turret that covers the battlefield with arrows.

Rogue Mastery: Bladedancer

The Bladedancer is a shadow artisan, combining swift movements with lethal strikes. This mastery is all about speed and damage, using a variety of skills to deal damage and apply the Shadow Daggers ailment. The Bladedancer uses Umbral Blades, Smoke Bomb, Shadow Cascade, and Synchronized Strike to deal damage, all while maintaining high speed.

Rogue Mastery: Falconer

The Falconer is a strategic genius, using cunning traps and a formidable bird of prey to outwit her enemies. This mastery introduces a new playstyle to Last Epoch, where the Falconer summons a fierce and invulnerable falcon to fight at her side. The Falconer uses a skill called Falconry to summon the bird and unleash its devastating attacks.

Primalist

The Primalist is a seasoned warrior from the north who has seen the horrors of war. He seeks to connect with the power of Eterra, the essence of nature itself. This class is capable of holding its own in battle, with Strength and Vitality, alongside an animal companion that can help keep you alive.

Mastery: Shaman

The Shaman is a tempest incarnate, harnessing nature’s wrath to annihilate his foes with the help of sacred totems. This mastery specializes in totems and is well-suited for a build that revolves around having tons of movement speed and summoning numerous totems to do all the killing.

Mastery: Druid

The Druid is a vessel for Eterra’s long-suppressed power. He commands nature’s fury and transforms into formidable creatures. This Druid build plays in melee range as it needs as many bleed stacks on enemies as possible to scale its damage.

Mastery: Beastmaster

The Beastmaster is a warrior who commands with the strength of beasts, leading by example. Your first skill as a Beastmaster is Summon Wolf, which allows you to spawn a primal wolf that follows you into battle, attacks enemies, and comes with its own upgradable skill tree.

Acolyte

The Acolyte is a defiant scholar who has defied her mentors and pursued forbidden magic. She is determined to increase her power at all costs. This class uses the power of the undead to shield themselves and sacrifice the living to manipulate reality around them.

Mastery: Necromancer

The Necromancer uses flesh, bone, blood, and the lingering essence left in life’s wake as her tools, her weapons. She is the master of a forsaken army, her dark creations swarming her foes with the hunger of the dead — a hunger borne from her power and fed at her command.

Mastery: Lich

The Lich is an Acolyte who has embraced the corruptive nature of her power and uses the magic of blood and death at the expense of her own health. She steals life, consuming the essence of the dead and the damned for strength. This mastery is very tanky, easy to gear, has tons of regen, and deals insane damage.

Mastery: Warlock

A master of the forbidden arts, the Warlock tears into the essence of her foes, twisting and corrupting their spirits. The Warlock embraces the dark arts through powerful Curses and Soul Magic. She uses curses and damage over time whether it is bleeding, burning, or cursed.

Sentinel

This class is the epitome of a Knight archetype, boasting robust support for Melee, Armor, and Shields. The Sentinel is a jack-of-all-trades, impressive with Spells, Throwing Attacks, and Team Support. The Sentinel’s premier skill, Vengeance, is primarily a Mana Generator Melee Attack that offers significant defensive buffs and inflicts Ailments on enemies.

Mastery: Paladin

The Paladin is a noble warrior dedicated to bolstering and healing his comrades. This mastery is centered around Fire Damage and Healing. The Paladin employs skills like Volatile Reversal to replenish mana and Hammer Throw to assault enemies.

Mastery: Void Knight

The Void Knight is a Sentinel who has absorbed a fragment of the Void and uses it to devastate his adversaries. This mastery merges Void Spells with a melee combat style. The Void Knight employs skills like Warpath to generate echoes that duplicate damage through Echo Knight and apply Time Rot to maximize damage from hits.

Mastery: Forge Guard

The Forge Guard is a steel bulwark whose mastery of weapons, armor, and molten metal rules the battlefield. This mastery employs skills like Shield Rush to charge across the battlefield and Ignite enemies. The Fire Damage Over Time this build unleashes is capable of incinerating the most formidable enemies.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2024