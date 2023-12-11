All LEGO Fortnite Villagers and Jobs Listed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to make your village the best it can be, you must recruit villagers and assign jobs to them. Villagers and jobs allow you to gather more resources and materials, have help on your adventure in the wild, and more.

There are currently 21 known villagers in Lego Fortnite, with four jobs available. This guide will cover all the villagers you can recruit and the jobs you can offer them in Lego Fortnite.

All Villagers in Lego Fortnite

As you level up your village in Lego Fortnite, you will unlock the ability to recruit more villagers to help you reach your goal of survival. At the time of writing, there are 21 known villagers each with their own look and personality. Below is the complete list of villagers in Lego Fortnite.

Aura

Beef Boss

Blue Squire

Brite Bomber

Cuddle Team Leader

Crystal

Hayseed

Meowscles

Otis

Peely

Raptor

Rex

Roan

Robin

Silas

Skye

Sparkplug

Sprocket

Sunflower

Tabby

Yeti

From personal experience, I’ve noticed that some villagers perform better in specific tasks. For example, Meowscles is excellent at gathering resources, while Beef Boss is a great companion to take into caves. The game doesn’t clarify who is best at each job, so you’ll have to try them all out for yourself.

Related: Where to Find Sand Wolves in Lego Fortnite

All Villager Jobs in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite has four jobs, each falling into one of two categories. When speaking to a villager, you can either select the “Let’s Explore” category or “Helping the Village.” Check out the grid below for details on each job, and the level they become available.

Job Category Village Level Description Exploration Let’s Explore dialogue option. Level One Bring the villager with you while exploring. The villager will help you gather resources and fight enemies. Resource Jobs Helping the village dialogue option. Level Two Assign the villager to either collect resources, refine stone, or refine wood. Cooking Jobs Helping the village dialogue option. Level Four Assign the villager to either plant crops, cook food, or extract seeds. Refining Jobs Helping the village dialogue option. Level Six Assign the villager to either smelt metal, collect gems, or make advanced textiles.

There you have it; all you need to know about villagers and jobs in Lego Fortnite. Keep in mind that as Lego Fortnite starts to get updates, Epic Games may add more villagers and jobs.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023