All LEGO Fortnite Villagers and Jobs Listed

Complete list of all villagers and jobs available in Lego Fortnite.

December 11th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
All Villagers and Jobs in Lego Fortnite
If you want to make your village the best it can be, you must recruit villagers and assign jobs to them. Villagers and jobs allow you to gather more resources and materials, have help on your adventure in the wild, and more.

There are currently 21 known villagers in Lego Fortnite, with four jobs available. This guide will cover all the villagers you can recruit and the jobs you can offer them in Lego Fortnite.

All Villagers in Lego Fortnite

As you level up your village in Lego Fortnite, you will unlock the ability to recruit more villagers to help you reach your goal of survival. At the time of writing, there are 21 known villagers each with their own look and personality. Below is the complete list of villagers in Lego Fortnite.

  • Aura
  • Beef Boss
  • Blue Squire
  • Brite Bomber
  • Cuddle Team Leader
  • Crystal
  • Hayseed
  • Meowscles
  • Otis
  • Peely
  • Raptor
  • Rex
  • Roan
  • Robin
  • Silas
  • Skye
  • Sparkplug
  • Sprocket
  • Sunflower
  • Tabby
  • Yeti

From personal experience, I’ve noticed that some villagers perform better in specific tasks. For example, Meowscles is excellent at gathering resources, while Beef Boss is a great companion to take into caves. The game doesn’t clarify who is best at each job, so you’ll have to try them all out for yourself.

All Villager Jobs in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite has four jobs, each falling into one of two categories. When speaking to a villager, you can either select the “Let’s Explore” category or “Helping the Village.” Check out the grid below for details on each job, and the level they become available.

JobCategoryVillage LevelDescription
ExplorationLet’s Explore dialogue option.Level OneBring the villager with you while exploring. The villager will help you gather resources and fight enemies.
Resource JobsHelping the village dialogue option.Level TwoAssign the villager to either collect resources, refine stone, or refine wood.
Cooking JobsHelping the village dialogue option.Level FourAssign the villager to either plant crops, cook food, or extract seeds.
Refining JobsHelping the village dialogue option.Level SixAssign the villager to either smelt metal, collect gems, or make advanced textiles.

There you have it; all you need to know about villagers and jobs in Lego Fortnite. Keep in mind that as Lego Fortnite starts to get updates, Epic Games may add more villagers and jobs.

