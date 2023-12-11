Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Very few resources are as necessary for the mid-game in LEGO Fortnite as the Sand Claws dropped by Sand Wolves, which is needed to upgrade your Crafting Bench to Rare, among much more.

But where can you find the wolves? And more importantly, it is possible to find a large amount of them close to one another? Here’s where to find Sand Wolves in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite: Where to Find Sand Wolves

You can find Sand Wolves in LEGO Fortnite in the Dry Valley biome, located south of the Grasslands. Once there, the Sand Wolves will be well divided and roam the area often. Although I was able to spot around 3 to 4 per daylight cycle and never close to one another, the animals seemed way more active at night. Each Sand Wolf defeated will drop around 3 to 4 Sand Claws, as well as one Meat.

You can check out the spot where I was able to find the wolf featured in this article’s featured image below.

As the desert will feature a pretty big scaling in difficulty when compared to the Grasslands, I recommend that you only head there when equipped with at least a couple of health-enhancing equipment pieces, as well as while accompanied by a companion. Setting up a camp close by and then sleeping in a bed for a few seconds there before heading out is also a must, as doing so will set the spot as your next respawn if you end up meeting an unfortunate end during your expedition.

As the heat will also prove to be an obstacle when exploring the area, don’t forget to also bring out at least a handful of Snow Berries to counter its effect.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023