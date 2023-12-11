How to Get a Smelter in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to improve your Lego Fortnite experience and become the best builder and survivalist possible, you will want to get the Metal Smelter. The Metal Smelter allows you to create some useful tools, although the game doesn’t clarify how to unlock it officially.

This guide will discuss how to get a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite and its purpose. Keep in mind that you’ll need to go hunting for some rare materials, but we’ve got you covered on that as well.

How to Make a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite players can create the Metal Smelter from the build menu with the appropriate materials. The materials required to build the Metal Smelter are 15 Brightcores, 3 Blast Cores, and 35 Obsidian Slabs — all of which are rarer compared to other materials found throughout the game world.

Here is how you can get each required material for creating the Metal Smelter:

Brightcore: Found in caves in the desert biome.

Found in caves in the desert biome. Blast Core: Found in lava caves in the desert biome.

Found in lava caves in the desert biome. Obsidian Slabs: Turn Obsidian into slabs by using the Stone Breaker equipment.

Keep in mind that before you start venturing to collect these materials for the Metal Smelter, you must first get the correct tools to mine them. For example, you will need the rare tier Pickaxe to mine the three materials, which can be created by upgrading the Crafting Bench and then upgrading the Pickaxe at the bench.

Additionally, you must ensure that you are well-prepared food-wise before heading into the caves in the desert biome. These caves are very dangerous due to high temperatures, so it would be wise to stock up on Snowberries to prevent your character from overheating and losing health.

Once you have collected enough materials, you can create the Metal Smelter from your build menu. Remember, if the Metal Smelter is not showing up for you as an option in the build menu, you must first build other machinery and equipment to meet the prerequisites — for example, the Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill.

What is the Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite?

The Metal Smelter is a valuable piece of equipment in Lego Fortnite that allows you and your friends to break down pieces of metal into bars. Doing so will allow you to use those bars for crafting tools, structures, and more durable weapons than the standard options.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023