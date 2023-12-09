Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Iron can be considered one of the most vital resources for those looking to fully explore the late-game areas in LEGO Fortnite, as the metal will be needed to both build game-changing structures and upgrade your village.

But where can you find the metal? Here’s how to Get Iron in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Iron in LEGO Fortnite

You can get Iron in LEGO Fortnite by mining it from set rocks found inside caves within the Frostlands biome. The Iron rocks will be located close to the roof of the caverns and feature golden marks, as you can see in the image below. Iron can only be mined if using an Epíc Pickaxe.

When exploring any of the Frostlands caves, you will have to battle the cold. To do that and avoid taking constant damage, I recommend that you make use of bonfires —which will stop you from entering the Freezing state when paired with a Torch— as well as of both Spicy Peppers and dishes featuring them.

How to Get an Epic Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

You can get the Epic Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite by crafting it with an Epic Crafting Bench in exchange for 8 Obsidian Slabs and 5 Forstpine Rods. You will be able to upgrade your bench to the Epic Rarity by, after upgrading it to Rare, heading to the Bench Upgrade tab and then expending 15 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, and 1 Brute Scale.

Now that you know how to get Iron and an Epic Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite, don’t forget to also check out how to use a plane to cover large distances fast and counter the game’s lack of fast travel in our How to Use the Balloon Plane to Navigate in LEGO Fortnite guide.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2023