How to Use the Balloon Plane to Navigate in LEGO Fortnite

The balloons both big and small will be a big fixation for LEGO Fortnite players. Due to their ability to bear weight making them perfect for powering a flying machine, we put together a guide on how to use the balloon to navigate in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Build and Fly a Balloon Platform and Navigate the LEGO Fortnite World

You can do this both in Survival and in Sandbox, but I recommend trying it first in Sandbox as it is incredibly janky. To use the balloon to navigate in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to create a base platform with small enclosures, a set of large thrusters to push it forward, and a secondary pair of platforms inside the enclosure, all before placing the balloons onto take flight.

As this is a confusing setup, I chose to go in-depth below:

Step One: Dynamic Foundations

As suggested by YouTuber Hayden Leroux, you can build the bones of this flying machine by first building a set of Wood Foundations (4x4x12, or any Foundations, doesn’t matter). As Leroux’s build is quite clever, I’m basing this build on his concept. If playing on Sandbox Mode, you can use Flying mode to make this building process easier, but in Survival, a Log Lookout will help get you up to the platforms when needed.

Build 2 Dynamic Foundations and snap them together to form a longer piece. For extra assurance, I recommend making sure they’re balanced well on the Foundations and placing a Large Wheel on its flat end on each of the inside corners to cushion any crash landings. You can knock away the Foundations underneath from this point if you want!

Step Two: Building the Enclosure

The next step is to use more Wood/Rock Foundations to wrap around the outer edges of the Dynamic Foundations. I chose 4x4x4 Granite Foundations for a little color contrast, and so that they’d easily wrap around the Platforms. Make sure they’re at an even height so it’s level with the platforms for the sake of the next part.

Using the same 4x4x4 Foundations, make a set of individual blocks to wrap loosely around the top edges.

This is to hold a second set of Dynamic Foundations while preventing them from snapping onto the base ones.

Step Three: Secondary Dynamic Platforms for Steering

Here’s where the true jank comes into play. You must place a Foundation of your choosing in the middle of each of the 2 conjoined Platforms. Place a new Dynamic Foundation atop each of these, and then break each of the Foundations so the Platforms land in the enclosure you’ve made. You can walk toward the platforms if they hang over any edges to push them inside.

Step Four: Place Your Thrusters

This is where the Large Thrusters come into play: place an evenly distributed set along one of the long edges of your plane. These will push your balloon machine forward, and this next set of Thrusters will allow you to navigate in LEGO Fortnite.

Place a 4x4x8 Foundation atop each of the loose Platforms in the middle, then place a Small Thruster on the rear (matching the Large Thrusters) and on the top of each Foundation.

Attach an Activation Switch to each of these Foundations holding the Thrusters, then one to the main platform. The reason for separating the secondary Platforms was so that the Thrusters wouldn’t be linked to the switch on the base frame.

Step Five: Place Your Balloons

Use the Large Balloon, and while standing aboard, place them carefully, in one corner then to the opposite corner. If you don’t place them carefully, the ship will tilt severely and you could fall off. Or you could have what happened to me and you could place the balloons on there without getting on first, watching helplessly as your janky creation sailed off into the skies.

On each side, you can use the left or right Thruster Switches to change direction left or right, while the main frame’s Switch will propel you forward.

How to Land Your Balloon Platform in LEGO Fortnite

An interesting technique that works as of the 2.0.3010.6568 build of Fortnite is to build a Wooden Crate from your ‘Build’ menu and place it directly in the middle of your platform. Then walk up to it slightly and push it, and the whole platform descends to the ground quickly.

For those wondering how it looks in action, here is the original video that inspired this build:

Flying using balloons to navigate in LEGO Fortnite is a precarious setup, but this build is one of the best ways to change direction while in the air. I recommend bringing a Glider if things get hairy, but this is an amazing way to achieve enormous height and get where you want to go.

