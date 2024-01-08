How to Build a Pirate Ship in Lego Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Building a pirate ship in LEGO Fortnite can be a long and arduous process. Thankfully, there is a way to put together a functioning ship that isn’t as hard as it seems and we’re about to share it with you!

The Easiest Way to Build a Pirate Ship in LEGO Fortnite

You have to lay down a foundation, build a cabin, and a staircase made of floor tiles, and use half walls. Here’s a step-by-step of the process:

Start by laying down four foundation tiles to make a large square. Build the floor and cabin at the back of the ship using wood. Construct the sides with half walls and the front with layered floor tiles like a staircase. Use white walls to represent the ship’s sails. To move the ship, place thrusters on the dynamic foundations over the cabin. Balance the ship’s weight by adjusting the number of balloons. Be careful not to lose the ship in the process and do it slowly. Once over a large body of water, shoot the balloons one by one. Compensate for the weight by shooting left and right, front and back. Place smaller red balloons on the ship for it to be able to float on the water. Be careful not to place too many, or it will fly.

Following these steps, you will have a functional pirate ship, but since the things can get complicated at times, you can check the entire process below in detail.

Laying the Foundation

Start by getting your pirate ship on the playing area. Although it might seem logical to build each ship at the beach and float it, if it sinks, things can become quite complicated. So, I recommend constructing the ship on solid land.

First, lay down the foundation. Even though you’re not going to use the foundation for the entire ship, you want to have at least a four-by-four base area to build upon.

Building the Floor and Cabin

Start placing floor tiles. I prefer to use the wood floor process since ships are traditionally made of wood. The back of the ship is where I started building the cabin. Surround that area with wood walls and then put a roof on it.

Place a light source inside and make sure that the floor is made of a dynamic foundation. You do not want to cover this area with a wood floor because you’re going to need to put balloons in here in case the ship gets too heavy.

Constructing the Sides and Front

Build the sides of the ship using half walls and decorate it in any way you want. The front of the ship can be challenging to construct. If you want that classic look, add several floor layers, each a little further from the previous one, to give the front of the ship a staircase look.

With the ship surrounded by half walls and a cabin built in the back, use any structure that you’d like, maybe a vertical foundation if you are playing in sandbox mode. Place it in the center of the ship at a decent altitude so you can place some white walls on the sides to represent the ship’s sails.

Moving the Ship

If you want to move the ship to the sea, you will have to place a few dynamic foundations under it and make the roof of your cabin dynamic foundations as well. Then place a bunch of balloon lumps on those foundations and wait for it to get some altitude. You will have to balance the number of balloons to compensate for the weight of the ship and each side of it.

Be careful not to lose the ship in the process. Do it slowly. If you do it slowly, you might be able to realize the heavier sides of the ship and how unbalanced it is before a tragedy happens.

To move the ship, you will have to place thrusters on the dynamic foundations that are over the cabin and use an activation switch to make the ship move forward. You might want to consider adding or leaving space for a few extra thrusters since you might need some on the side of the ship to steer it toward the ocean.

Once over a large body of water, shoot the balloons one by one. Considering how the ship is going to be imbalanced when you start doing so, compensate for the weight by shooting left and right, front and back, and waiting a bit to see what happens. You might have to place smaller red balloons on the ship for it to be able to float on the water. But be careful, because if you place too many balloons, it will fly.

If you want to have a crew, just place beds in the cabin and assign them to the villagers that you want to journey alongside. It’s crazy that you get to make a huge ship and bring villagers with you in this game. LEGO Fortnite is truly something else!

