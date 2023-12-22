How to Unlock All Foundations and Building Structures in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

LEGO Fortnite is a deeply creative game, offering players a wide range of activities and structures to build. However, to unlock all the foundations and building structures, players need to first explore the various dangerous biomes in survival mode.

How to Unlock All Building Blocks in Lego Fortnite

If you’ve ever wondered what to do after upgrading your village to level 10, the answer lies in the biomes. In LEGO Fortnite, each biome allows you to unlock new and beautiful structures and blocks. Upgrading a village in a different biome will grant you access to new bricks, different foundations, and more.

LEGO Fortnite has four different biomes, and you need to upgrade a village in each one because each biome unlocks different items. For instance, the grasslands are where players can unlock cabins and Pleasant Park buildings.

Grasslands : In the grasslands, players can unlock log cabins and Pleasant Park buildings.

: In the grasslands, players can unlock log cabins and Pleasant Park buildings. Dry Valley : The Dry Valley biome allows players to unlock everything related to the Majestic Manors.

: The Dry Valley biome allows players to unlock everything related to the Majestic Manors. Frostlands : In the frostlands, players can unlock everything related to the Shogun Palace.

: In the frostlands, players can unlock everything related to the Shogun Palace. Shore Biome: Placing down a Village Square in the shore biome will unlock the granite foundation blocks.

It’s important to note that this only applies to survival mode. In sandbox mode, everything is already unlocked for you, allowing you to do anything you want. To access everything in survival mode, you’ll need to put in the work. This involves exploring different biomes, facing dangerous areas, and perhaps some challenges. However, it might also allow you to find wandering villagers, recruit interesting characters such as the Yeti, and overall, have a more fulfilling experience.

How to Unlock Vertical Foundation Blocks in Lego Fortnite

So far, we haven’t succeeded in unlocking any of the vertical foundations in Survival Mode. Despite setting up a village in each game biome and upgrading them to level 10, the vertical foundations are still inaccessible. These vertical foundations may be exclusive to Sandbox mode.

