How to Find Yeti in LEGO Fornite

Yeti is one of the most elusive characters in LEGO Fortnite, so it makes sense that players are having a hard time finding him. This guide will help you locate Yeti and convince him to join your village.

Recruiting people to your villagers is a big part of LEGO Fortnite. That said, having the villagers you want is no simple task. There appears to be some randomness to it, but there certainly are ways to increase your chances of getting the villagers you want.

Yeti’s Location and How to Make Him Join Your Village in LEGO Fortnite

Yeti is most commonly found in cold biome areas. He might show up to check your village and you better be ready to keep him. This kind of frost environment is home to several “cold weather” characters, including Yeti, Slush, and Snow Cap. It seems that these characters have a preference for their native biomes, making the snow biome the ideal place to start your search for Yeti.

In addition to a snow village, Yeti might also be spotted wandering near the woods by a lake within the snow biome. Keep an eye out for him during your exploration of these frosty landscapes. Another key location to find Yeti is the Frostlands. This area is known for its campfires, which attract “Rare Villagers” like Polar Peely and Yeti. If you spot them near a campfire, you can invite them to become a companion and bring them back to your village.

Is There Any Difference Between Villagers?

Yes, there are differences between villagers. Some villagers excel at certain tasks more than others. For instance, Yeti, being a “cold weather” character, is an excellent explorer in frosty environments. This makes him a valuable addition to your village if you’re planning to build in the snow biome. Learning each character’s specialty can make your adventures significantly more manageable in LEGO Fortnite. That said, there are other explorers in the game, but Yeti is one of the most likely to appear and do better in the cold biome.

