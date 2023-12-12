Best Base Locations in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Setting up your base of operations in LEGO Fortnite often comes down to your surroundings. However, you can still have a little bit of fun and appreciate the game world’s beauty in doing so. Here are some of the best locations to build your base in LEGO Fortnite!

Best Locations to Build Your Base in LEGO Fortnite

The best locations for a base either for respawning or a village boil down to whether you want resources or aesthetic views in LEGO Fortnite. Remember that even just putting down your bed and/or a fire and Village Square nearby is a healthy start to building the base of your dreams, so here’s a little inspiration!

Oasis Castle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes the procedurally generated world of LEGO Fortnite creates some absolute visual gems like rocky terrain overlooking a breathtaking oasis in the Dry Valley biome. I saw a plateau up ahead and decided, naturally, to build a home there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Specifically, I chose the Grand Manor. It was enormous and took up 603 Granite and 103 Wood, but it provides breathtaking views of the Dry Valley biome. There was only one tiny issue the contractors (me) failed to mention when building this:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s probably not going to pass a lot of safety checks. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men better sleep on the right side of this structure. Hope you’re insured, milord. But I’ll add in some scaffolding later.

This area was found in world seed 1704722471 at map coordinates -5.24099, -2.99600, 3.164. Check out other seeds we’ve found that were particularly great!

Cabin in the Woods

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A lovely concept for anyone who isn’t a teen in a slasher or Ash Williams, this serene base option enables the best of both worlds in LEGO Fortnite, often being near livestock, vegetation, and tons of trees. A huge plus to this is you can have shelter and only have to use the wood all around you, nothing else.

If you want to use this, check -5.39343, -4.04287, 3.675 in the same seed as above!

Hilltop Vista

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hilltops can be phenomenal and have strategic value if you build a base at or near them. They allow you to survey the land around you and let’s be honest, at daybreak, there’s little that can beat such a gorgeous view. Plus, you can see whether livestock is moving around nearby, in case you need supplies or want to say hello!

Found at -5.23453, -3.99627, 6.741!

Desert Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you can contrive a series of staircases or fly atop these in Sandbox mode, these make for another great survey point. Aside from access to Flexwood, Amber, and caves containing even more luxurious loot and ores, the Dry Valley views often have a unique charm as you look into the distance, your view slightly obscured by the shimmering heat.

Found at -5.01957, -3.98872, 7.052!

Mountaintop Campsite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This one is slightly not serious as a suggestion, but should you summit some of the incredibly tall mountaintops you might find in LEGO Fortnite, these can be a bit of a flex in terms of base locations. Pack some cold-resistant items before hitting the Frostlands and trying this one, folks!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just maybe don’t roll over off your bed. Found at -4.04450, -3.76199, 262.58!

