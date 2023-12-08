Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While exploring the varied biomes of LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to run into chances to craft new and better gear. However, ingredients can sometimes be tough to find, especially Flexwood. Here’s how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite!

Where to Find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Flexwood is harvested from cactuses in LEGO Fortnite, found in the Dry Valley (or desert) biome. On your map, you’ll want to find a reddish-brown territory, and you’ll often find this inland from shores or near grassland biomes. However, there are several things you’ll need before you can harvest it.

How to Harvest Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

You will need a Forest Axe (Rare) to harvest Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite. To make this, you’ll need Knotroot Rods and Amber which you can mine with an Uncommon Pickaxe in Dry Valley — and to build and upgrade the following Utilities in your village:

Level 3 Crafting Bench (Rare)

Gem Cutter

Stone Breaker

Lumber Mill

The Crafting Bench is required first, which you can build once it’s reached Level 2 (Uncommon) by opening the bench, going to ‘Bench Upgrade,’ and having the following resources:

Crafting Bench Level 3 (Rare)

Knotroot Rod x12

Marble Slab x15

Sand Claw x6

Sand Shell x3

The Gem Cutter is built from your ‘Build’ menu and requires the following:

Gem Cutter

Marble Slab x20

Rough Amber x5

Sand Claw x5

Sand Shell x3

After you have this, you’ll be able to put Amber through the Gem Cutter, then build Forest Axe (Rare) to chop down cactuses for Flexwood. This can take a long time, but it will be worth it, especially as villagers can potentially harvest and refine more Flexwood in the future.

How to Get Villagers to Refine Flexwood

Once you’ve found and processed your own, make sure you have a villager assigned to a “Refine Wood” job in your village. Each day that passes, speak with them and ask how their job is going, and you’ll get a chance to take any of the new resources they’ve refined. I remember being excited about this after learning they could give you planks, rods, and even Knotroot and more!

