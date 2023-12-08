PSA: Here’s How to Easily Restore Weapon Durability in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

It’s hard to do anything in LEGO Fortnite without the right tools and it’s super frustrating when your axe or pickaxe breaks while you’re harvesting materials for your village. Thankfully, some players have discovered an exploit that lets you fully repair your gear anytime.

While there isn’t an official way to repair tools in LEGO Fortnite (the game just expects you to craft a new one once something breaks), this glitch lets you revitalize your gear anywhere in the world for free. You won’t have to use any wood, granite, or other materials.

How to Easily Repair Tools in LEGO Fortnite

To repair your tools in LEGO Fortnite, just place them in a chest and then break it. The chest will drop fully repaired versions of everything that was placed inside of it. This definitely isn’t an intended feature, so make sure to take advantage of it before it gets patched.

This also works with chests that spawn out in the wild in abandoned houses and ruins, too. While you can carry a bunch of chests in your inventory as makeshift repair stations, it’s way easier to just use naturally spawning chests whenever you come across them. Still, LEGO Fortnite refunds the materials used to craft something whenever you destroy it, so you could just keep building your own chests whenever you want to repair your gear.

Again, this is absolutely a bug and will probably be patched soon, so take advantage of it while you can! Without having to worry about crafting new tools that often, you can focus on increasing your village rating and delving into dangerous caves to secure rare resources like Knotroot and Marble. There’s a staggering amount of stuff to do in LEGO Fortnite, especially if you’re playing with friends and you make them key holders for your world, so keep exploring and building!

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023