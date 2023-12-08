Image Credit: LEGO Fortnite

Lego Fortnite is all about collecting resources and building the best village possible. Gathering the proper materials isn’t very straightforward, as most have a prerequisite before you can gather them — for example, marble.

In this guide, you’ll find how to get marble in Lego Fortnite and the requirements you must meet to mine it and add it to your inventory.

Where to Find Marble in Lego Fortnite

Players can mine marble inside Lego Fortnite’s cave systems. Entering these caves, you will instantly notice rock formations with a white color to them. When searching for marble, you want to focus on the white rock formations inside the cave systems, where you can use a Pickaxe to collect marble for your building needs.

The catch is, though, that you need an upgraded Pickaxe. The following section details how to get the Pickaxe and upgrade it so you can mine marble.

How to Get the Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite

To get a Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite, you must first make a Crafting Bench. After making the Crafting Bench, you can interact with it to find the Pickaxe as an available option. Crafting the Pickaxe will only cost you five pieces of wood, which shouldn’t be a problem, considering wood is everywhere. Once you make the Pickaxe, it’s time to upgrade it so you can start to mine marble.

How to Upgrade the Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite

Players can upgrade the Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite by first upgrading the Crafting Bench to the Rare tier. Upgrading the Bench is very simple; you only need to interact with it, select the “Bench Upgrade” tab, and click the upgrade option. The good news is that the game tells you which materials you need to upgrade, making the process simple.

Continue collecting the necessary materials to upgrade your Crafting Bench until you reach the Rare Tier. Once you do, you will see the option to upgrade your Pickaxe! You can now officially mine marble from cave systems in Lego Fortnite.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023