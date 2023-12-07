Image: Epic Games

While Lego Fortnite is a mode that can be enjoyed solo, it’s undoubtedly more fun with a group of friends. It’s even better that Epic Games has created a Key Holder feature allowing your friends to access, edit, and customize the shared world.

While the feature is helpful, the game doesn’t explain much about using it. This guide will explain how to make Key Holders in Lego Fortnite.

How to Make Other Players Key Holders in Lego Fortnite

Making another player in your world a Key Holder in Lego Fortnite is straightforward and requires little time. To make a player a Key Holder, they must be in your world. Once the player is in your world, open your map and scroll over to the “Players” tab, where you can select the username of the player you wish to make a Key Holder. Lastly, choose “Key Holder,” causing them to become a Key Holder of your world!

Now that the second player is a Key Holder, they can access and edit your world whenever they please. This makes the co-op experience much more enjoyable, allowing everyone to have the same amount of fun and preventing the downfall of locking everyone out of some Lego Fortnite features.

If a player is not a Key Holder, this means that whenever the host closes the world, they will get kicked out of the game as well. Additionally, players won’t be able to join your world unless you sign on first and invite them to play.

So, in other words, if you want a teamwork experience where everyone has a fair share, make sure all your friends are Key Holders. Just make sure that you grant access to friends who you trust to avoid the possibility of logging on and seeing all of your hardwork gone and destroyed. I know I have some buddies who would ruin my hardwork in Lego Fortnite, so make sure you are positive about granting them Key Holder!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023