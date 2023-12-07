How to Fix Hunger Bug in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A hallmark of any immersive survival game, no matter how gimmicky, is the hunger mechanic. It can dictate how carefully you play the game, but for some LEGO Fortnite players, a nasty hunger bug is causing players to starve even if they’re chowing down on raw pumpkins like fiends.

Is There a Way to Fix the Hunger Bug in LEGO Fortnite?

Currently, the only way you can prevent the hunger bug from hounding you too much in LEGO Fortnite is to let yourself die near your respawn point. Beyond this, the true fix will hopefully come with a game patch as this looks like a legitimate glitch in the software.

The bug only strikes occasionally and not all players encounter it, but with it causing you to only restore as little as 1 bar of hunger even with cooked food, it’s less wasteful to respawn and hopefully not be affected by it.

Naturally, this is only the first day most players will get to play it, so the bug will likely be fixed in future updates. But the main thing here is to spot when it happens, and not to panic-eat your entire food supply, as gluttony will get you nowhere in survival mode.

What is the Hunger Bug in LEGO Fortnite?

While strenuous in-game activities like harvesting resources and chopping trees can drive your hunger down naturally, the hunger bug causes your food to restore your hunger meter at a pitiful rate. Whereas items like pumpkins will restore several bars normally, eating will sometimes result in not even a bar being filled on the meter surrounding your character portrait on the top-right.

Additionally, players have noticed things like the cold affecting them more harshly even with multiple campfires surrounding them, suggesting the survival mechanics still need ironing out.

The game is incredibly fun and mechanically feels very good to play, so once these issues are sorted, the experience will be a truly superb alternative to the usual Fortnite activities. Then you can go back to hitting the Griddy and building your dream village.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023