If you’re playing LEGO Fortnite in survival mode, you might have already noticed the striking similarities it has to other survival games. However, fans were quick to point out that the rest mechanic in LEGO Fortnite doesn’t make it clear how to sleep through the night.

Can You Sleep Through the Night in LEGO Fortnite?

As players and our team have been investigating, even when you have a bed and shelter, when you rest in it (press ‘X’ or ‘Y’ or ‘Square’) this won’t skip the night phase in LEGO Fortnite. Luckily, the day-night cycle is pretty quick, and the Rest mechanic allows you to recover HP without any hassle, but it seems surprising that you currently can’t sleep through the night instantly.

This means that it’ll make crafting survival gear like torches to enhance visibility in the dark a necessity. If you’re impatient and wish to explore the game without waiting for daybreak, you’ll want light and weapons to protect against skeletons and other dangerous mobs waiting to ambush you.

What Does the Rest Mechanic Do in LEGO Fortnite?

While sleeping through the night seems like a bust, you can still use the bed to set your respawn point and recover HP. Additionally, this is one of the necessary steps toward getting and keeping villagers in your settlement in the game. To build a bed in LEGO Fortnite you’ll need 10 Wood, possibly the easiest resource to harvest in the game.

If you can’t find wood scattered about the ground, dip into your reserves and build a Forest Axe at a Crafting Bench with 5x Wood and 2x Granite. Then you can hack down trees which often give at least 4 wood apiece, allowing you to build your beds very quickly, and keep a reserve to build more tools.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023