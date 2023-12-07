How to Get XP in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite is a survival crafting game where you play as Lego characters from the popular toy series. It has been a lot of fun, but some questions need to be answered, such as how to earn XP.

This guide will explore everything you need to know about XP in Lego Fortnite, including how it affects the Battle Pass, how to earn XP, and more.

Ways to Get Experience Points in Lego Fortnite

There are two things players must know about experience points in Lego Fortnite. One, it does affect your Battle Pass and will level that up for you, and secondly, Lego Fortnite has its name for XP while in a game called Awesome Points.

According to the developers, players can earn Awesome Points and XP through various activities while playing Lego Fortnite. Below is a brief overview of activities that will earn you XP and Awesome Points in Lego Fortnite.

Scavenging

Crafting new items

Building

Exploring new areas

Working on your village.

Related: How to Get Shells in LEGO Fortnite – Rollers Guide

These are just examples of how to get XP and Awesome Points in Lego Fortnite. Awesome Points can then be used to upgrade your village.

You will progress through the Battle Pass as you complete the activities mentioned above with your Lego friend. Keep in mind that Lego Fortnite will not notify you when you make it to a new level in the Battle Pass for some odd reason, so make sure to check your Battle Pass progression periodically between play sessions of Lego Fortnite. This will give you a good idea of how well you’re doing.

Fastest Ways to Earn XP in Lego Fortnite

The fastest way to earn XP and Awesome Points in Lego Fortnite is by simply playing the game as intended, as you pretty much get rewarded for everything you do. It is pretty hard to play the game and not be rewarded with XP unless you are actively just sitting around and doing nothing! Remember to explore, craft, build, and take care of your village to ensure you get as many XP and Awesome Points as possible and become the best Lego out there.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023