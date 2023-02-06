How To Make A Chest In Minecraft

As players venture out into the wild world of Minecraft, they’ll need to know how to craft some of the basic essentials to get their adventure off on the right foot. One of the most important items that players can create quickly and keep for their journey is a Chest, where they can store excess materials, food, and more.

But, how do players create one of these objects, and will they be able to take it with them if they decide to uproot and head to a new location? Let’s dive into the details, and find out the easiest way to create and craft a Chest within this massive sandbox world!

How To Create A Chest In Minecraft

The first thing that players will need to do in their adventure to make a chest is to claim some wood. Punch a tree nearby until a few blocks of wood finally break free, and make sure to pick them all up. After this, players will want to bring up their Inventory and start moving a few objects around.

The first thing players will need to create is Wood Planks, which can be done by dragging the wood that they just claimed into the crafting screen, and claiming as much as they need. Since we are going to be creating a Crafting Table, we will need at least 4 Pieces of Wood Planks. It does not matter which kind of wood you use to create one.

To create a Crafting Table, players will need to take the 4 Wood Plank pieces that were just created, and drag them into the Crafting segment near their character. Once this has been done, players can grab their Crafting Table and drop it off wherever they would like. Once this has been done, interact with the table to bring up an expanded Crafting Menu.

Now that we have accessed the Crafting Table, players will need to take a total of 8 Wood Planks and arrange them in a Square in the crafting menu. Once this has been done, players will see that a Chest is available to claim, and place wherever they may need it to be. No matter if you are building something along the lines of a Starter Home, or even an Animal Farm, having a Chest readily available is one of the best things that players can do when jumping into the world of Minecraft.

Now that players know how to create a Chest in Minecraft, be sure to teach your friends how to do the same thing, so you can each have a separate spot to hide your best materials. Unfortunately, you cannot lock your chest in the base game, so players will need to ensure they’re checking their materials every once in a while to see if anyone has been snagging their items.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

