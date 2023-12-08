Best LEGO Fortnite Map Seeds List

Image: Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite is a remarkably robust mode that draws a lot of inspiration from games like Minecraft, so much so that it lets you input custom seeds when creating a world to generate specific features. With the right seed, you can start your LEGO Fortnite world next to a cave, a bunch of loot, or anything else you need.

How to Use LEGO Fortnite Seeds

To input a LEGO Fortnite seed, create a new world. Underneath the cover image setting, there’s a spot where you can override the world seed with your own. Just punch the string of numbers into that field and you’re set! Your generated world’s layout will match whatever seed you used.

Cave and Village Seed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Seed: 0000005555

If you’re looking for caves in LEGO Fortnite (maybe to complete the cave challenge) then this seed generates a cave just a short distance from spawn. If you head over the hill to the south of the spawn area, you’ll immediately find a cave to explore. If you head to the west of the spawn area, there’s also an abandoned village with a few chests containing Wheat Grain, Wolf Claws, and other useful materials.

Sadly, there aren’t many flat areas suited for building your home village near the spawn area of this seed, but there are dense forests and plenty of mobs nearby to help you get a headstart on gathering materials.

Early Game Loot Seed

Image: Epic Games

Seed: 542354756

This seed spawns you next to several abandoned houses and ruins that are packed with chests. No matter which direction you go from spawn, you’ll find something to loot. There are multiple hills with vantage points near the spawn area too, so you can find everything easily.

In addition, there are quite a few spots that are perfect for establishing your home village. There aren’t any massive stretches of flat land, but there are a few scenic overlooks and nice areas where you can create a unique village design that will stand out from the usual stuff that players build.

Flat Land Seed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Seed: 123456789

If you’re looking for a vast stretch of flat land that’s perfect for building your very own LEGO creations, then this seed is for you. You can get started with your home village right at the spawn area with this seed since it’s a huge flat plain surrounded by forests. You may have to walk far away to harvest wood, granite, and other materials, but your village will be as beautiful as ever thanks to this perfect location.

Durr Burger Chest and Rare Food

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Seed: 03121999

This seed spawns you right next to a Durr Burger chest that contains a bunch of resources to give you a headstart in your new world. Plus, there are abandoned houses and ruins in the nearby snowy region that contain rare food like Snowberry Shakes and Pepper Seeds. If you use this seed for your LEGO Fortnite world, you’ll be able to prepare for the cold much easier than other players because of the bonus items you can find at the beginning.

Perfect Village Spawn

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Seed: 0573910572

This is another great seed for aspiring builders looking to create an idyllic home village. It spawns you on a huge flat plain, but what sets this seed apart is the spawn’s proximity to a massive ice wall. Your home village will have a gorgeous view without any risk of cold. There are also a few chests with some bonus resources to get you started like Pumpkin Seeds, but there’s really nothing that you can’t get on your own with just a few minutes of work. This seed is all about the environment, so use it if you want to create a cozy little town.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023