How to Find Dry Valley in LEGO Fortnite | Desert Biome Location

The large majority of the materials needed to both craft mid-game tools and weapons, as well as raise your Crafting Bench rating LEGO Fortnite can only be acquired by heading to Dry Valley, also known as the desert biome.

But that’s easier said than done, right? To help you avoid walking aimlessly through the wilderness, especially in the early game, here’s how to find the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Desert Location

I was able to find the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite by heading south from the starting point at the Frostlands, past the Grasslands biome. But be ready, as it will be a long walk.

As pointed out in our Best LEGO Fortnite Map Seeds List guide, you can also get access to the desert from the get-go by using the Desert Seeker Seed —code 1704722471.

How to Survive the Heat in Fortnite

You can survive the high heat in LEGO Fortnite by making use of both Snow Berries and Snowberry Shakes. While the berry will offer a 2-minute boost in Heat resistance, the shake will offer you a 10-minute boost.

You can also get a large amount of heat resistance by using one or a few heat-resistance equipment pieces, which will become available once you raise your Crafting Table rarity.

Now that you know how to reach the desert, don’t forget to also check out how to destroy cactuses and thus get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, so that you can save time and get everything you can from the biome as soon as possible.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

