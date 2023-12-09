Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With how big the worlds can be in LEGO Fortnite, sometimes a set of wheels can come in handy. With just a little bit of tweaking once you unlock enough resources, the sky’s the limit! Here’s how to build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Build Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

To build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, you can either do it instantly in Sandbox, or once you get Flexwood, Blasting Caps, and the Loom in Survival. This is largely due to most components needing various versions of those resources, but beyond that the steps are simple:

Open the ‘Build’ Menu

Hit ‘R1’ or ‘RB’ to go to ‘Toys’

Build a set of Wood or Granite Foundations as scaffolding to hold your vehicle

Build a Dynamic Foundation, then place Thrusters and an Activation Switch on it where needed/wanted

If building a flying machine, get on board first, then place Balloons

If building a car, place Small or Large Wheels on each corner to be level with each other

Break the scaffolding, hop on, and enjoy the ride!

How to Steer Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

Naturally, this setup is more just intended to get you riding a vehicle. To set directions you’re going to need more complicated adjustments that still feel quite janky, but the idea is to create a setup that allows multiple independent thrusters to steer left, right, or even backward. Here is a guide on the Balloon Plane with this in mind!

But that’s not all, as the community is quickly making use of the engine to create sophisticated setups such as monorails in the case of u/kuksthedefiled on Reddit:

While it’s hardly the same finesse and freedom as that found in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the power and look of the Unreal Engine can make this a gratifying experience when you pull it off. Vehicles are especially handy for me as it’s otherwise an incredibly long journey from my starting point to going to the desert for Flexwood!

