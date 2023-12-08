Can You Tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Have you tried to tame a wolf in LEGO Fortnite and got killed in the process? This has happened to me, too. Apparently, it doesn’t work the same way.

Players coming from Fortnite Battle Royale might end up trying to tame wolves in LEGO Fortnite in the same way they used to do in the other game. However, does it work the same way? How does it work?

How to Tame and Ride Wolves in LEGO Fortnite

Unfortunately, you cannot tame wolves in LEGO Fortnite like in the Fortnite Battle Royale game. LEGO Fortnite has its own set of rules that work quite differently. In LEGO Fortnite, you will have to hunt wolves for wolf claws at the beginning, but that’s about it.

Often, you will have to fight them if you want to keep your sheep and cows alive, but you won’t be able to ride them or tame them in any way. In this game, they count only as enemy creatures that we have to deal with from time to time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the future of LEGO Fortnite remains uncertain, it’s interesting to consider how it might evolve in comparison to games like Fortnite Battle Royale. In Fortnite Battle Royale, for instance, players can easily tame wolves, jumping on their backs. It’s also possible to use food to distract the wolf, which makes the process easier. These are all things I’d like to see in LEGO Fortnite. However, at least for now, LEGO Fortnite has its own set of rules.

We will have to fight the wolves when we see them instead of trying to tame or ride them. It remains to be seen whether LEGO Fortnite will introduce similar mechanics to Fortnite Battle Royale, such as a player versus player mode, or the ability to tame and ride wolves. For now, we can only speculate and adapt to the unique challenges that LEGO Fortnite presents.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023