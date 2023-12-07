How to Farm Wolf Claws in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In LEGO Fortnite, you’ll quickly find yourself needing wolf claws. You need it to build a Spinning Wheel among other things. But do you know how to farm them?

Chances are, it might take you some time to find the first wolf, and there are a bunch of things you should do before going out to hunt a predator. Don’t worry, though. We’ll guide you through it.

Where to Find Wolf Claws in LEGO Fortnite

The primary source of wolf claws in LEGO Fortnite is, unsurprisingly, wolves. Once you take one down, you’ll likely receive four wolf claws as a drop. However, you need to know where to find them.



Unfortunately, I can’t pinpoint one specific location for you because it will depend on the seed and the time of day. However, there is a way for you to more reliably find places where there might be wolves. Look for places that have sheep or cows. Wolves won’t be there, but they’re probably going to be in a region nearby, probably a bit further from your starting point than the place where you found the sheep.

Before you go fighting wolves, you have to make sure that you have a sword and a shield. Wolves are vicious creatures and they can deal a lot of damage, especially in the early parts of the game. You will have to make sure that you have a decent weapon, a way to protect yourself, and some food to regain health in case you get hit. Chances are, you will be a bit far from your starting area, so dying from a wolf might cause a lot of trouble. Make sure that you have all that you need before you decide to go hunting for them.

Once you’ve taken care of the wolf, it will drop the items that you need. You just need to go back to your camp, store your loot, and do it again. Make sure that you hunt for wolves only during the day. Nighttime might be cold, and you might also have to deal with the undead, so it might not be a good idea to hunt at night. Happy hunting!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023