How to Build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

Players will want to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite to complete the questline that rewards a free Trailblazer Tai Skin. You may have noticed that the Spinning Wheel isn’t available in your build menu, but no worries, as there are a few quick steps you must take first.

Read further to learn about the Spinning Wheel and how to successfully build it in Lego Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

Players will need the necessary materials to build the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite. Before we get into that, though, you need to build a few essential tools first. First, you must build the Crafting Bench and the Campfire for the Lumber Mill to show up in your Build Menu. Next, craft the Lumber Mill. Below, you will find the required materials to craft each.

Campfire: 3x Wood Crafting Bench: 3x Wood and 5x Granite Lumber Mill: 8x Wood and 15x Granite

Building the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

After finding the necessary materials and creating those three structures mentioned earlier, you can make the Spinning Wheel. The Spinning Wheel will appear in the Lumber Mill menu, so interact with it and input the necessary ingredients. The ingredients you need for the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite are 8 Planks, 5 Wooden Rods, 5 Wood, and 5 Wolf Claws. After you input the appropriate ingredients, the menu will read “processing” and create the Spinning Wheel!

If your Lumber Mill is not showing the spinning wheel after completing the steps mentioned, you may need to invite an NPC to your village or make the pickaxe. As you can see, Lego Fortnite requires you to complete steps before being able to build everything the game offers.

Finding the Materials for the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

Finding the required materials for the Spinning Wheel should take you only a little bit of time. Wood and granite are abundant around the Lego Fortnite map, making gathering easy. As for Wooden Rods and Wolf Claws, it may take you more effort.

Wooden Rods can be crafted through the Lumber Mill, each costing one piece of Wood. As for Wolf Claws, it is essential to have enemies toggled on in a Survival World for Wolves to spawn. Once you do that, you can quickly kill Wolves by creating a Shortsword at the Lumber Mill with 5 Wooden Rods.

